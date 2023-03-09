Few Ukrainian refugees choose to relocate to Finland from Estonia

News
Ukrainian war refugees arriving in Tallinn in March 2022.
Ukrainian war refugees arriving in Tallinn in March 2022. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Despite an agreement to relocate newly arrived Ukrainian refugees to Finland, most of them choose to stay in Estonia, the Social Insurance Board (SKA) said on Thursday.

Liis Paloots, SKA's Migration Service head, told ERR radio news on Thursday that one of the reasons people decide to stay in Estonia is that they arrive here purposefully.

"We have seen that people want to stay in Estonia because they arrived here to visit someone: family, relatives or friends. Also, we have heard that they already have specific jobs waiting for them in Estonia," Paloots said.

At the moment, about 400 Ukrainian refugees arrive in Estonia each week, with half of those in transit.

Over 200 refugees have attended the Social Insurance Department's information desks in the past two weeks, according to their statistics.

Ukrainian war refugees arriving in Tallinn in March 2022. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Over 20 people were interested in relocating to Finland, but it turned out that they already held residence permits in other EU countries. It is important to clarify that, per the Estonian-Finnish agreement, such persons are not eligible for assistance relocation to Finland.

"As one of the criteria, Finland has pointed out that the person we help to go to Finland should not have a residence permit from another EU country," said Paloots.

"Even before this agreement between the Estonian and Finnish ministries of the interior, Ukrainian war refugees were moving to Finland independently. Today they still have that possibility," she added.

"If war refugees come to us and say they want to reside in Estonia, we accept them and provide all necessary services," Paloots said.

Paloots said that the number of refugees arriving in Estonia is decreasing and this is another reason why there are not so many people willing to relocate to the neighboring country.

As of March 7, a total of 125,299 Ukrainian war refugees had arrived in Estonia, of whom 68,196, or 54.4 percent, remained in Estonia and the rest were in transit to other countries.

Finland agreed to accept and resettle 100 Ukrainian refugees a week as fewer have arrived in the country and Estonia is struggling to provide services for newcomers.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

WRITE WITH VIKERRAADIO

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

19:15

Few Ukrainian refugees choose to relocate to Finland from Estonia

18:53

SDE chairman: Tax rises could at least be discussed

18:45

SAPTK wins court case against political scientist

18:15

Merilin Piipuu: Will new Riigikogu see local governments as part of state?

18:09

Finance ministry: Fiscal balance requires tax hikes

17:58

Supreme Court upholds fine for woman who congratulated Russian paratroopers

17:31

Paper: Same grocery haul more expensive at Tallinn than Helsinki Prisma

17:00

Estonian ministry workers make music video in honor of Women's Day

16:00

Minister: Abolishing free public transport not a magic solution

15:32

Estonian justice minister: Tartu's Pepleri tänav should be renamed Updated

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

07.03

Kaja Kallas: Reform inviting Eesti 200, Social Democrats to coalition talks

08.03

Kallas 'quite optimistic' after first coalition negotiation meeting Updated

08.03

Baltic Tours suspected of fraud by European Public Prosecutors' Office

11:53

EKRE appeals e-vote result at Supreme Court Updated

08.03

Estonian MFA summons Georgian ambassador over 'foreign agents' bill Updated

14:44

Lawyer: Riigikogu election e-vote unconstitutional, and cannot be counted

08.03

Helme: I am arguing against Reform ministers, not EDF chief

08.03

Tallinn bringing pedestrians aboveground, but tunnels slated to remain

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: