Kaljulaid resigns from Alexela's board over Russian fuel supplies

Former President Kersti Kaljulaid said on Wednesday she had resigned from her position on the board of energy company the Alexela Group due to the firm sourcing liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from Russia.

Kaljulaid wrote on social media that she joined the board because she has an interest in the green revolution and energy.

"When I joined Alexela's board in April, imports from Russia had stopped and LPG, which is very difficult to find alternatives in other markets, was also supplied from Kazakhstan. The major consumers of LPG are the food industry and farms, which today cannot use alternative fuels," she wrote.

Over the summer, supplies from Kazakhstan became hard to source and replacements were taken from Russia instead.

"While the company is looking again for alternatives, it will take time. Of course, I cannot approve business with Russia, which is why I have today submitted my resignation from the board," Kaljulaid wrote.

Alexela gas station. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"I hope that Alexela, as well as other European companies, will be able to free themselves from Russian energy as soon as possible. For this, of course, international cooperation and decision-making courage are needed, as well as a European sanctions mechanism and large investments, specifically in the case of LPG. If we act alone, our food industry will be at risk," she stated.

Marti Hääl, chairman of Alexela's board, said the company has returned to its starting point: "As this is not a sanctioned product in Europe or in Estonia, finding solutions is difficult. It is difficult for an Estonian company alone to do what European foreign policy has so far failed to do."

Hääl thanked Kaljulaid for her cooperation and said the board is losing an important expert.

LPG is a term for two types of natural gas (Propane and Butane) and is a natural by-product of gas and oil extraction and oil refining.

