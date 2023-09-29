Eesti Gaas chair: Natural gas prices 'significantly' lower this winter

News
Margus Kaasik appearing on 'Terevisioon'.
Margus Kaasik appearing on 'Terevisioon'. Source: ERR
News

Natural gas customers in Estonia and across Europe can expect significantly lower prices than those experienced last winter, board chair of Eesti Gaas Margus Kaasik said Friday.

Appearing on ETV morning show "Terevisioon," Kaasik (pictured) said: "We will see significantly lower prices this winter than last year."

"Looking ahead, the picture is quite promising. Europe's storage tanks are at over 90 percent capacity; those in Latvia are over 80 percent full," Kaasik went on. "The price forecasts are also good."

From next month, private customers will see Eesti Gaas-supplied natural gas costing €47 per Megawatt-hour (MWh), significantly lower than last winter when prices in the hundreds of euros were seen – though the peak came in August 2023, at nearly €340 per MWh.

"Transactions on the futures market do not show a significantly higher price either, while weather forecasts also foresee a mild winter in Europe," he added. 

"There are no signs of any price increase," Kaasik continued.

There are more than 100,000 natural gas customers in Estonia; Eesti Gaas is the market leader and brings more than a third of natural gas not only to Estonia but also to the other two Baltic states and to Finland, making it the regional leading importer.

Kaasik said that none of this natural gas was of Russian origin, adding it came from large tankers from the U.S. and elsewhere – meaning Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) which is then re-gassified on the land.

Both Estonia and Finland have the facilities to dock LNG vessels, and have been linked by a submarine natural gas pipeline since 2019.

ERR reports that as of Thursday, the fourth quarter 2023 Netherlands-based TTF price stood at €43 per MWh.

While this is lower than 2022's prices, it is still significantly higher than the level seen on the TTF at the start of 2021, when the price level was €17 per MWh.

Natural gas prices started soaring from late summer that year, ahead of record prices being posted in electricity in Estonia also.

At the start of 2023, natural gas prices were as high as €100 per MWh, but the trend has been for a fall since then.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:33

South Estonian sawmills reducing volumes, making layoffs

11:50

Rescue Board: Aim of CREVEX is to practice cooperation between agencies

11:11

Transport Administration: No money for paving over gravel roads

10:38

City of Tartu announces Helsinki flight link procurement

10:10

Ott Tänak seventh after shakedown at Rally Chile

09:35

Eesti Gaas chair: Natural gas prices 'significantly' lower this winter

08:53

Flash estimate: Inflation in Estonia dipped below 4 percent in September

08:49

Sworn lawyer: There is a trend toward limiting freedom of expression

08:43

Statistics: Retail trade turnover down 8 percent to August 2023

08:16

A second prosecutor wishes to step down from Port of Tallinn case

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.09

Processing industry and startups laying off workers in Estonia

26.09

Estonia's parliament committee recommends using Königsberg not Kaliningrad

28.09

Astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann makes first trip to ancestors' home in Estonia

28.09

Photos: Large-scale crisis field exercise held just outside Tallinn Updated

28.09

Apartment buildings to be constructed at long-vacant Pirita TOP site

26.09

Estonia to close New York and San Francisco consulates in 2024

26.09

Ben Hodges: Russia's only hope in Ukraine is a Trump presidency

27.09

Kaljulaid resigns from Alexela's board over Russian fuel supplies

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: