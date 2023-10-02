September 2023 in Estonia the warmest since records began

News
Fall got off to a warm start in Estonia this year.
Fall got off to a warm start in Estonia this year. Source: Private collection.
News

September 2023 in Estonia turned out to be one of the warmest in recorded history and also saw substantially more sunshine than average, though rainfall, too, was somewhat higher than usual, ERR's Novaator portal reports.

The nationwide average ambient temperature for September stood at 15.6 degrees celsius, 3.4 degrees higher than the highest values of recent years, posted in September 1991 and 2020 respectively, and also higher than the previous record of 15.1 degrees posted back in 1934, the Environment Agency (Keskonnaagentuur) reports (link in Estonian).

Meteorologist Taimi Paljak told ERR that September this year was in essence a continuation of summer. "It was that much higher than the average, across a whole range of categories. One could truly state that September was more of a summer month than an autumn month, and wholly comparable with August."

The average ambient temperature remained above the long-term average for almost the entire month. 

By day, September 12 and September 13 brought with them a new daily maximum air temperature record at several weather stations. 

The highest overall September temperature, at 26 degrees, was posted on September 12, by the Kunda weather station in Lääne-Viru County.

While just few days later, on September 18, the air temperature low dropped below one degree in many places, at only 0.5 degrees in Kuusiku, Rapla County, the sharp difference between daytime and nighttime temperature values, still observable at the time of writing in early October, remained towards the end of the month.

In the final third of September, new daily records were posted, across five separate days.

Precipitation was higher at 64.2mm than the long-term average (58mm), though there were strong regional variations here.

Whereas two of Estonia's smallest inhabited islands, Kihnu and Ruhnu, saw almost double the average rainfall for the time of year, Southern (Valga, Jõgeva) and Eastern (Jõhvi) Estonia saw not much more than half the average.

The largest single day of rainfall was posted on September 14, at the weather stations both in Kunda and on Ruhnu, where a value of 90mm was recorded.

Five September days saw significant thunderstorms, with again September 14 being the most active – 1,040 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes were recorded.

Seasonal shift: September becoming more 'summery' as March becomes more 'wintry'

In September, there was not a single day without sunshine at the monitoring stations, and the sun shone more than usual at all stations. 

Throughout September there was not a single day without sunshine as recorded at the meteorological stations, and an above average sunshine duration was posted at every station.

The average sunshine duration for September stood at 196.9 hours, compared with a long-term average of 157.5 hours.

Paljak said the higher-than-average levels of precipitation came only on single days, however; most of the month was unusually sunny and therefore dry. "In recent years, meaning over the past decade, September has increasingly become a summer-like month. Meteorologists have at the same time observed that March is getting colder and snowier as September is getting warmer."

As a result, both the end of summer and the start of the following spring have been delayed. "Winter is shifting into March, and summer into September," Paljak summed up, noting that April is also tending to be cooler than was earlier the case.

The warm start to fall has been observed across Europe and is one factor behind projected lower natural gas prices for the upcoming winter.

Heating season traditionally runs from October 1 to March 31.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:15

Early medieval Estonia's favorite color was 'blackish blue'

18:14

Repairers concerned about lack of younger skilled workers

17:32

National conciliator to start negotiations between teachers, ministry

17:17

Gallery: Young artists complete 100-meter graffiti wall in Tallinn

16:53

Estonian construction companies say they'll be forced to dial back

16:13

Pevkur 'convinced Poland will continue to support Ukraine militarily'

15:42

Yle: Sanctions not halted import of luxury cars via Finland, into Russia

15:17

Estonian TSO updating network charges principles from start of new year

14:50

Kristina Kallas: Adults' continuing vocational education should not be free

14:29

Estonian ministry developing new way to calculate minimum subsistence level

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

24.01

Finnish broadcaster: Violent gangs in Sweden run from abroad

30.09

Archeologists discover human bones and Viking-era settlement in Viru-Nigula

10:12

Estonia purchasing ATACMS as US presses on with replacement system

07:22

Daily: Estonian volunteer serving in Ukraine killed by Russian drone strike

01.10

Warm fall has postponed start of heating season

01.10

Juhan Parts: Green transition amounts to ending the rule of law

09:12

Tallinn tram routes 1 and 3 back on line

30.09

Narva's biggest cat shelter told to give up half its animals

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: