Friday's weather in Estonia turns drier, warmer

Mid-September in Luhasoo bog, Võru County
Mid-September in Luhasoo bog, Võru County Source: Kaisa Äärmaa/Minupilt.err.ee
The heavy rain of Wednesday has cleared as of Thursday morning, and sunny conditions will continue through to Friday, thanks to the arrival of an area of high pressure.

After a mostly cloudy night – the rain continued in the Northeast, though the skies over the islands were already clear by that time, morning dawned cloudy, but clearing over Tallinn, and clear in the West.

Breezes remain, however – from the Southwest this time, in coastal gusts up to 13 meters per second.

Weather for the morning of Thursday, September 21, 2023. Source: ERR

The morning temperatures of 14-17 degrees are barely any higher than the overnight values, though the daytime will see these rise to the 20 to 22 degrees-range.

Most of the cloud will have lifted by that time also; breezes will have died down slightly and will be coming from the Southeast.

Daytime weather map, Thursday, September 21, 2023. Source: ERR

After a mild night, Friday will remain clear and dry, though the southeasterlies will pick up, taking the edge off the daytime temperatures of up to 24 degrees celsius. Friday night will be a little chillier, at around 10 degrees.

On Saturday, an area of low pressure will have arrived, bringing rain and cooler temperatures in the teens.

Sunday will dry up a little, and similar conditions to follow into the new week, by which time the showers will have completely gone.

Four-day weather outlook, Friday, September 22 to Monday, September 25, 2023. Source: ERR

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

