Eesti Gaas raises prices for residential customers in October

Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Eesti Gaas has announced that, beginning October 1, the price of its flexible package for domestic customers will increase by more than 20 percent.

The price of Eesti Gaas' flexible package for domestic customers has been 46 cents per cubic meter since August 1, but it will increase to 59 cents on October 1.

Eesti Gaas said that the price increase is due to the increase in natural gas prices on the European gas market, which has pushed up the purchase price for all gas sellers.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Kristina Kersa

