Kersti Kaljulaid joins Alexela supervisory board

As it continues to gear up for its stock market debut, Estonian energy group Alexela has appointed supervisory board chair Marti Hääl as chair of the group's management board and appointed former Estonian president Kersti Kaljulaid to its supervisory board.

Commenting on the news, Kaljulaid said that energy has long since been a passion of hers, and that after serving her term as president, she has been able to be significantly more involved in the field.

"I've been involved in Green Tiger activities, organized roundtables and debates as well as invested in several energy startups," she said. "Talking still remains important, of course, but what can I say, I'm itching for practical challenges."

According to the former head of state, there is no shortage of ideas in energy companies, where life is in full swing, and the majority of them likewise consider exports an economic engine.

"Sharing my experiences in the supervisory board of one of Estonia's most influential businesses is a good opportunity for me to let off at least some pent-up energy," Kaljulaid said.

Hääl added that Alexela has taken the next step toward its own initial public offering (IPO) as well, noting that while the energy group's structure was systematized and simplified at the beginning of the year, a suitable team and roles are likewise now in place for fulfilling strategic goals.

"Alexela has grown from a chain of gas stations into an energy company," Hääl said. "Today we are also the driving force behind and advocates of many innovative green initiatives. Kersti Kaljulaid, with her open and broad views and similar and clear style as an interpreter of changes in the energy field significantly improves our prospects as a company but likewise also those of the Estonian economy more broadly."

Serving on Alexela's board together with Hääl are previous CEO Aivo Adamson and CFO Karmo Piikmann. Kaljulaid will be joining Hans Pajoma, Andreas Laane, Priit Penjam and Toomas Virro in serving on the energy group's supervisory board.

