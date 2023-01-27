Kersti Kaljulaid backs Parempoolsed

Kersti Kaljulaid.
Kersti Kaljulaid. Source: Gea Kumpel/ERR
Former President Kersti Kaljulaid, who has been associated with Eesti 200 in the past, donated €1,000 to the Parempoolsed that she said represents a clear worldview, unlike other political parties in Estonia.

"I'll be blunt in saying that I often fail to understand what current Riigikogu parties stand for, and more important still – I cannot predict what they would do in unexpected situations or upcoming crises. And it is a major problem for me," Kaljulaid wrote on social media.

She urged voters to think about which parties represent which things prior to elections.

"And cast your vote not based on what you are promised at elections but rather in terms of who you find to be the most predictable. Don't vote for promises, vote for worldview, because life around us is always full of surprises."

The former president said she would like to see more ideological politics in Estonia in general.

"I donated to the Parempoolsed party because based on their campaign platform, they are the party the actions of which I can best predict in unforeseen situations," Kaljulaid wrote.

The Kantar Emor poll in January gave the Parempoolsed a rating of 2.2 percent, and while this is an improvement over recent months, it still falls well short of the Riigikogu elections threshold of 5 percent.

Kersti Kaljulaid was president of Estonia 2016-2021. Since then, she has been associated with Eesti 200 in the media after several members of her office joined the party. Recently, Kaljulaid has distanced herself from the liberal party.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

