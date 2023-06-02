Tallinn plans to extend free public transport to foreign diplomats

A tram in Tallinn.
A tram in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Tallinn wants to give foreign diplomats who live in the capital the right to use public transport free of charge.

Tallinn City Government made the proposal to the City Council this week and wants to introduce the change from July 1 as the free parking of diplomatic missions' vehicles in public parking spaces will be reduced.

Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center) said the step has been discussed with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and embassies.

"The current practice has been rather exceptional in the world and concerns the parking arrangements of more than 200 vehicles belonging to embassies," he said.

"In the future, only ambassadors' cars will be able to park for free. If the City Council supports the plan, diplomats will be able to use public transport for free from 1 July, just like other residents of Tallinn."

The fee exemption will remain in place for diplomatic mission vehicles with a CMD series registration plate, of which there are 33. Around 500 people are expected to be affected by the change.

The City Council still needs to approve the new rule.

Editor: Helen Wright

