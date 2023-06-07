Finland expels nine Russian embassy workers suspected of espionage

Russian Embassy in Finland.
Russian Embassy in Finland. Source: Yle/Sasha Silvala
Finland is expelling nine Russian embassy workers following concerns over espionage, public broadcaster Yle reports.

Finland's Security Intelligence Service (Supo) stated in a tweet Tuesday evening that the Russian embassy workers are likely to have been involved in intelligence missions in Finland, calling their expulsion a "significant setback for Russian intelligence in Finland."

The Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs is to formally inform the Russian ambassador on the matter, which was decided upon by both the government and the head of state, President Sauli Niinistö.

The latter's office released a statement which said the Russian embassy workers' actions were in violation of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Yle

