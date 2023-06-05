Russia begins Baltic Sea naval drills one day after NATO

Russia announced on Monday the beginning of naval drills in the Baltic Sea, one day after NATO member states started their own annual exercises in the region.

Forty ships, 25 planes and helicopters, and 3,600 personnel will take part in Russia's event around the Kaliningrad region, Finnish public broadcaster Yle reported. The exercise will end on June 15.

NATO's Baltops started on Saturday and involves approximately 6,000 people, 50 vessels, and over 45 aircraft.

The exercise will see participation from the ground, air and naval forces of 20 countries. New alliance member Finland is taking part for the first time.

Baltops ends in Germany on June 16.

Russia's naval drills will take place around the Kaliningrad region at the same time as NATO's annual Baltops exercise. Source: ERR News

Russia is holding concurrent naval exercises in the Sea of ​​Japan and the Sea of ​​Okhotsk, Interfax reported.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!