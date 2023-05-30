Warships arrive in Tallinn for NATO's Baltops naval exercise

News
The UK's HMS Albion docked in Tallinn.
The UK's HMS Albion docked in Tallinn. Source: Aleksander Espenberg/Mil.ee
News

More than 30 NATO warships and almost 3,700 personnel will arrive in Tallinn in the coming days to participate in NATO's annual exercise Baltops, the biggest ever held in Estonian waters.

"This year's Baltops is a historic event for us, as there has never been such a large NATO naval presence on Estonian soil at the same time," said Commodore Jüri Saska, commander of the Estonian Navy.

"Baltops 23 demonstrates the Allies' commitment to the defense of Estonia and the entire Baltic Sea region, and proves that practicing in our waters is crucial to that defense," he said in a statement.

Allied ships from the United States, Sweden, Poland, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, the UK, France, Denmark, Spain, Lithuania, Latvia, Finland, and Norway will participate in the event on June 5.

Vessels started arriving on Tuesday, including France's Commandant Blaison (F793) and the UK's landing craft HMS Albion (L14).

Exercise Baltops is the largest multinational exercise in the Baltic Sea and has taken place since 1972.

Its purpose is to improve maritime security in the region through partnership and the sharing of resources and to enhance cooperation among the Baltic states.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

20:08

Estonia considering new rules as drones become more widespread

18:16

Warships arrive in Tallinn for NATO's Baltops naval exercise

17:31

Police dogs Isaac and Little Müü help keeping order in Hiiumaa

16:55

Unions reach agreement with employers on minimum wage increase

16:40

Gallery: Temporary park being built in Tallinn's central square for summer

16:10

Infortar postpones IPO until fall due to Gaso purchase

15:26

Susan Lilleväli appointed Ministry of Defense deputy secretary general

15:12

State prosecutor rejects Margus Kurm officials' work rotation claims

15:02

Scientific Council proposes thorough state audit of pandemic period

14:31

President Karis: Hiiumaa merits good travel connections with the mainland

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

15.05

Fiona Hill: Ukraine in the new world disorder

29.05

€40 million to be allocated for development of Tallinn's tram lines Updated

09:33

Study: Only half of cars in Estonia driven every day

12:52

Mikhail Shishkin: West bears responsibility for Ukraine war

29.05

Belarus and Russia oppose Estonia's OSCE chairmanship

29.05

Tsahkna: Estonia to resist Russia's pressure within OSCE

07:52

Feature | Estonia's English-language podcasts, all in the one place

11:33

Mihkelson: Moscow covertly taking over Belarus next to fighting in Ukraine

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: