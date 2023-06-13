Free regional public transport will not end this year

News
A county bus that provides free (Estonian: Tasuta) public transport at Värska Bus Station.
A county bus that provides free (Estonian: Tasuta) public transport at Värska Bus Station. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

According to Estonian Minister of Regional and Rural Affairs Madis Kallas (SDE), the plan to abolish free regional public transport will not come into effect before the beginning of next year. At the same time, the number of passengers using county bus routes is increasing rapidly.

One of the objectives set out in the Estonia government's coalition agreement is to implement a mobility reform. This involves putting an end to free regional public transport and the development of demand-based mobility.

Although the issue previously fell under the remit of the Ministry of Economics and Communications,  Laura Laaster, head of the ministry's public relations department, told ERR that from June responsibility will be handed over to the newly formed Ministry of Regional and Rural Affairs.

According to Minister of Regional and Rural Affairs Madis Kallas (SDE), the plan to introduce fares for passengers using regional bus routes remains in place.

"At the moment, I dare say that we are on schedule with the plan and are actively communicating with public transport operators," he said. "According to the plan, the fares could be introduced  on county buses at the start of 2024 at the earliest, as the transition requires public transport operators to make some technical preparations."

The number of people using public transport in Estonia fell sharply during the coronavirus pandemic, as those who were able to travel by car instead, did so, to reduce the risk of infection. However, according to Erki Varma, communications expert at the Estonian Transport Administration (Transpordiamet), the situation has now changed.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, the number of passengers using public transport increased by 21 percent to 5.9 million from 4.9 million in Q1 2022. There were a total of 22.2 million public transport passengers last year.

"Rural public transport routes that were cancelled during the coronavirus period have now largely been restored. Several of those commercial lines, which were closed have been partially replaced by long-distance public lines," Varma added.

Although fares will be introduced on rural bus routes for the general public, the government still plans to enable the elderly, children and people with disabilities to travel free of charge.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

18:00

Historic moment as two cruise ships arrive at Saaremaa harbor at same time

17:45

Estonian men's tennis team kick off Davis Cup campaign against Montenegro

17:30

Gallery: Urban Space Street Festival begins in Tallinn

17:28

Tarmo Tamm does not rule out returning as chair of Environment Committee

17:00

Riigikogu debate on Family Benefits Act postponed to Wednesday

16:27

Free regional public transport will not end this year

16:23

Gen. Hodges: Ukraine counter-offensive underway once heavy brigades deploy

15:55

Fire risk means cigarette smoking, barbecues banned on Estonian public land

15:47

Vaida the Przewalski's horse relocates to Tallinn Zoo

15:30

Over 200 firms, organizations apply for state defenders recognition

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

12.06

Interior minister: Man who attacked gay pastor can be deported

12.06

Saaremaa excavations unearth Estonia's oldest artifacts

12.06

Man attacks Finnish pastor at Association of Gay Christians event

12.06

Kallas: VAT rises for press, hotels and banks was a compromise

10.06

Gallery: Baltic Pride 2023 wends its way through Tallinn's old town

11:12

Minister: Estonia does not support EU platform work directive amendments

12.06

Waste water monitoring points to regular cocaine use in Tallinn and Tartu

12.06

Sprawling settlement bringing more wild animals to Tallinn

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: