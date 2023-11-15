Estonia's PPA ends work on Latvian-Belarusian border

Estonia's Police and Border Guard ended its mission on the Latvian-Belarusian border this week as the "migration pressure" has reduced and extra assistance is no longer needed.

The PPA's fourth ESTPOL8 team ended its rotation on Wednesday (November 15). Each group was sent to the border for a two-week stint.

A new team will not be sent to Latvia as the situation on the border and the number of migrants trying to cross illegally has stabilized, the PPA said in a statement.

A month ago, more than 100 people were stopped each day but now the number has dropped to 50.

Head of the Border Guard Veiko Kommusaar said the Latvian Border Guard no longer needs the PPA's help.

"This means that the fourth ESTPOL8 rotation, which ended its deployment on Wednesday, will not be replaced by a new PPA team to assist its southern neighbors. We will continue to liaise regularly with our partners and keep a close eye on what is happening at the borders of neighboring countries. Should the need arise, the PPA stands ready to continue to send its police unit to assist our allies," said Kommusaar.

Veiko Kommusaar. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Reet Zeisig, head of the PPA's International Cooperation Office, thanked all the members of the ESTPOL8 teams.

"Good cooperation and helping each other raise Estonia's profile and shows our allies that we are consistent and reliable partners. Thanks to the smart and effective work of the teams, trust in the PPA is high and we can count on the support of others when needed. The experience we have gained over the past two months working with our Latvian colleagues will help us hone our own skills and increase the organization's preparedness to respond to a similar situation," Zeisig said.

ESTPOL8 worked alongside the Latvian Border Guard from September 20-November 15. The teams participated in patrols, drone observation, and situation monitoring. In total, 48 PPA members and seven dogs took part.

PPA units helped catch more than 900 illegal border crossers in eight weeks.

Estonia previously sent teams to Lithuania in 2021 when it was experiencing a surge in migration and this summer during the NATO summit in Vilnius.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!