Estonia sends fourth ESTPOL8 rotation to Latvian-Belarusian border

The Police and Border Guard Board sent its fourth team to monitor the migration situation on the Latvian-Belarusian border this week.

The 12-member group will spend two weeks in the border area supporting their Latvian colleagues with monitoring and observation duties.

An average of 100 border crossers have been stopped each day by previous ESTPOL deployments.

ESTPOL8's leader Ats Püvi said the team will get "invaluable experience" from the mission about how to deal with preventing "mass immigration".

The PPA's Deputy Director General Veiko Kommusaare said the PPA is closely monitoring the developments on the EU's external borders.

He said the situation shows now signs of slowing down in the future.

Since September, the PPA's units have caught almost 700 people trying to cross the border.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!