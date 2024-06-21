Long line forms at Narva border crossing again Friday morning

The queue at the border in Narva on June 21, 2024.
A long queue of hundreds of people waiting to cross the border into Russia formed at the Narva border point before the crossing's opening at 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Long lines first formed on Thursday due to slow border control procedures on the Russian side. The Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) decided to close the crossing for safety reasons Thursday evening.

The border crossing in Narva was closed from 11 p.m. and reopened at 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Marek Liiva, head of the Narva border crossing point, told ETV at 8:35 a.m. that while a small queue forming by 7 a.m. is normal on other days, Thursday's slowdown in border crossings continues to affect the situation.

Liiva said that crossing was taking the normal amount of time on both sides of the border Friday morning, having said Thursday that Russia had given the number of people looking to cross and lack of resources as the reasons for slow procedures on its side.

Asked whether slow border crossings might suggest Russia plans to spoil Estonia's Victory Day Parade to be held in Narva this year, the border guard said his advice is not to let one's spirits down before the holiday.

"Our plan is to keep the crossing open but we recommend keeping an eye on news," he said.

Situation complicated but city of Narva taking necessary measures

Narva Mayor Jaan Toots said in a press release around 11 a.m. that around 400 people are waiting to cross the border, while their number peaked at 600. On the Estonian side, 150 border crossings can be facilitated an hour. Narva has decided to take measures to make things easier for the people waiting in line.

A public toilet in the city government building is now open 'round the clock and free of charge, while another 2-3 porta potties will be brought in soon. City officials will also be offering people waiting in line bottled water, while an ambulance will be stationed in Peter's Square.

The city is also looking for ways to make it possible for mothers with young children and pregnant women to wait indoors in municipal offices.

The city government has promised to provide updates of the situation and take additional alleviative measures as necessary.

Lines formed Thursday

Liisu Anger, the operations manager of the PPA's Eastern Prefecture, said Thursday that Russia's slow border control was to blame for the line forming.

"The number of border crossings was normal, but the queue started to lengthen significantly at around 2 p.m. due to slow border controls in Russia. On the Estonian side, border crossings went smoothly. Around 5 p.m. there were about 500 people waiting to enter the Russian Federation on the bridge, so we started to regulate the border crossing on the Estonian side, i.e. we let fewer people through the border control. At the same time, we warned people that crossing the border on the Russian side could take a very long time," she said in a statement sent at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday.

The police warn against traveling to Russia and urge people who do cross to be prepared for unexpected developments.

Russian authorities have sent up what appears to be an observation balloon on the other side of the River Narva.

What appears to be an observation balloon on the Russian side of the border. Source: ERR / Reimo Sildvee

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

