PPA building monitoring stations along Narva River this summer

Five new monitoring stations will be built along the Narva River this summer by the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA). By 2027, the whole border will be covered by radars, compared to 70 percent today.

The PPA will build 14 new monitoring stations in total which will give them a complete view of the area bordering Russia. In total, €14 million has been budgeted for the project which also covers the necessary drones.

In the first phase, five will be positioned between Narva-Jõesuu and Narva and work has already started.

Merle Tikk, the PPA's eastern border development project manager, said the remaining nine will be built between Mustajõe and Karoli along with patrol and access roads in the second phase.

She said the work is going faster than expected and the first five will be completed by the autumn. The contract for the remaining nine will be signed this summer.

Another €14 million is needed to create a drone detection capability for the entire eastern border. More monitoring devices are also needed along the Narva River.

"Indeed, there is a slight shortage of funds today for the development of the Narva River area, especially in terms of monitoring equipment, but we are cooperating actively and continuously with the ministry [of interior] to attract external funding for the acquisition of monitoring equipment. We have submitted various applications, these applications have been granted at various times, and we hope that the necessary funding for the development of the Narva River area in terms of monitoring equipment will also be found," Tikk said.

The PPA says building the eastern border with all the required infrastructure and equipment requires an additional €50 million.

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

