Narva border crossing reopens after two-day closure

Travellers queuing at Narva border crossing on June 24, 2024.
Hundreds of people are queuing to cross the Estonian-Russian border at Narva on Monday morning after the border point reopened after a two-day closure.

The Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) Ivo Utsar said pedestrians were smoothly at around 10:30 a.m.

"In Narva, there were about 600 people waiting in the queue this morning. This implies a wait of about two hours before you can cross the border," Utsar told ERR.

He said the long queue formed as three busloads of people arrived at the same time.

Utsa said there is no queue for pedestrians at the Koidula border crossing in south Estonia. The situation is similar for vehicles.

At Luhamaa, also in south Estonia, there is no queue for pedestrians, but waiting times for vehicles have increased.

The PPA continues to monitor the situation on an ongoing basis.

The border crossing in Narva is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and closes overnight.

Utsar reiterated that the PPA does not recommend traveling to Russia as the situation is unpredictable and crossing points can be closed at short notice.

At noon, he said there were around 700 people in the queue due to arriving buses.

The PPA closed the border on Friday evening after long queues formed on the bridge over the River Narva due to slow processing times by the Russian Border Guard.

The article was updated to add the noon update from the PPA and a gallery of photos taken on Monday.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

Narva border crossing reopens after two-day closure

