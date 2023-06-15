PPA shares videos of Russian border detention and release incidents

PPA officers being freed on the Russsian-Estonian boarder.
PPA officers being freed on the Russsian-Estonian boarder. Source: PPA
The Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has released videos showing how two of its officers were detained by Russian border guards on Tuesday afternoon and then subsequently released at noon on Thursday.

A meeting of border representatives from both sides was held on Thursday to resolve the situation.

According to the PPA's Urmas Elmi, who led the Estonian delegation, there were no disagreements with those on the Russian side regarding what happened.

"The meeting was efficient and correct. We had no disagreements about what happened, why it happened and what the solution should be," said Elmi. "Everybody agreed, that the logisticians who were preparing for the maintenance work, crossed over into Russian territory due to a human error. The Russian border guards fined both men €3,500 rubles (Approximately 38.59 at current exchange rates) for the violation."

"We have a lot to learn from this incident, so that we can better protect our people, who work directly on the border every day. But right now, we are just glad that two good men are back home. Thank you to everyone who worked for two days to find a solution." said PPA Director Egert Belitšev.

The officers, who returned to Estonia on Thursday, expressed regret that they had accidentally taken a wrong turn with their ATV.  Both are in good health and were treated properly by the Russian side. The men are now going to rest at home with their loved ones.

Editor: Michael Cole

