Police's network includes 1,600 public space CCTV cameras all over Estonia

News
CCTV.
CCTV. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The police and local governments have set up cameras in locations where more offenses are committed. The network of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) comprises 1,600 public space camera feeds.

Aivar Krupp, the service owner at the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) development department, told ERR that the police only manage those public cameras that are integrated into their system or to which the agency has access. There are also local government cameras to which the police do not have access and for which the PPA has no cooperation agreement.

"Speaking of numbers, the PPA network includes over 1,600 public space camera feeds nationwide, and the largest local government in Tallinn has 645 cameras," Krupp added.

He explained that the current practice involves installing cameras in areas where the police or the local government itself has seen a sudden increase in legal violations.

"There are two options: either the local government itself proposes to the PPA to install a public space camera, or conversely, where the PPA makes a proposal to the local government to place a public space camera in a certain area. In cooperation with the local government, especially in terms of financing, our current practice is that the local government installs the camera, pays the communication costs and then transfers the image to the PPA by contract," Krupp said.

According to him, the number of public space cameras is variable, for example, the need for cameras in some areas may disappear.

Krupp disagreed with the data protection inspectorate's guideline that in some municipalities, camera surveillance now covers almost the entire territory of the local government.

"I cannot comment very precisely on the claim made by the Data Protection Inspectorate. However, I can say that, contrary to that claim, today in smaller local governments there are not so many cameras that one could claim the entire administrative territory of the local government is covered by cameras. This is in contrast to the city of Tallinn, where the network and volume of cameras are greater than in smaller local governments," he stated.

Krupp noted that there are areas in municipalities that are not covered by public cameras, mainly because there has been no need for them in those regions.

According to the Law Enforcement Act, residents must be notified about cameras installed in public spaces. Krupp explained that for this purpose, information boards marked with camera signage are installed in the area.

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise believes that the installation of public cameras should be preemptively discussed with the community. According to Krupp, the PPA supports the recommendation for assessing new and existing cameras. However, he noted that there is a risk of contradictions arising.

"There cannot be a situation where the PPA and the local government have seen an increased risk or danger of crimes being committed in a given area, and then we contact the community and the community is 100 percent against it, saying no, we do not want a camera there. Then a contradiction arises. However, involving each community in public space or the safety of public spaces is very welcome."

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise sent a letter to Justice Minister Madis Timpson (Reform) stating that the regulations for the use of cameras and the processing of personal data need to be clarified and approved by the Riigikogu.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Marcus Turovski

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:45

Gallery: New Latvian foreign minister meets Estonian counterpart in Tallinn

18:07

Tallinn's Kalamaja Museum wins top European prize for community engagement

17:48

Police's network includes 1,600 public space CCTV cameras all over Estonia

17:33

New Kelly Sildaru documentary premieres at Hot Docs festival in Toronto

17:12

Estonian parliament slams Moscow Orthodox church backing Russian aggression

16:58

Gallery: Annabelle Ats to represent Estonia at 2024 Junior Eurovision

16:12

Estonia Theater hosts 2025 Song Festival showcase rehearsal

15:33

Indrek Allmann: Tallinn needs a city architect to escape Valga's shadow

15:00

Prima Vista Literary Festival kicks off in Tartu

14:49

Photos: Setomaa locals roll eggs together on Orthodox Easter

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

05.05

Russia blames and threatens Baltics

05.05

Bolt founder and CEO: Tallinn could fit 20,000 Bolt rental cars

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

05.05

Estonia will not attend Putin's inauguration ceremony

09:07

Tram route changes in Tallinn come into effect

09:31

GPS jamming hard to combat

07:26

Weather in Estonia to cool down in the coming days

10:08

New working and rest time rules rob schedules of flexibility

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo