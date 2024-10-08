Lithuanian citizen who burgled homes in Pärnu, Tartu counties to stand trial

Two citizens of Lithuania who last year stole cash, jewelry, and other items from homes in Pärnu and Tartu Counties have been apprehended, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has said.

One of the criminals has already been convicted in Estonia; the other had been on the run but has been caught and returned to Estonia for trial.

Estonia was not the only European country in which the suspects, who also stole vehicles, had reportedly been criminally active, and apprehending them took time, due to their travels, and involved cooperation with police and authorities in Lithuania and other countries.

PPA western prefecture leader Margus Raspel told ERR: "Two Audi SUVs stolen from Pärnu were also successfully recovered from Lithuania via international cooperation with our Lithuanian colleagues, and they are now awaiting return to their owners."

"One of the cars was retrieved - along with the Lithuanian citizen who was driving it," Raspel went on, adding the other vehicle had been abandoned.

"One of the wanted persons, a 40-year-old Lithuanian citizen, was apprehended in Germany at the start of this year, with the help of our German colleagues," Raspel went on.

"The other wanted individual, a 33-year-old Lithuanian citizen suspected of a crime, was apprehended in England this May. However, his extradition from England took somewhat longer."

This second suspect, now in custody, faces trial. As noted the first suspect was found guilty.

