X!

Tartu suffering surge in organized thefts

News
Blue lights on a Police and Border Guard Board vehicle (photo is illustrative).
Blue lights on a Police and Border Guard Board vehicle (photo is illustrative). Source: PPA
News

Stealing, particularly bicycle thefts, has significantly increased in Tartu and in the surrounding Tartu County, with a 76 percent rise on year to the present, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Tartu Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) spokesperson Taivo Rosi attributed the spike to economic woes, and noted that his authority's resources are coming under strain due to the growing number of theft reports.

He told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "Unfortunately, when compared with last year, we have seen from the reports coming in that stealing is on the rise."

"The increased number of thefts has undoubtedly put pressure on the PPA and investigators though, so far, we have been able to handle it at least to a satisfactory extent. Inevitably when we have to deal with thieves, other aspects of our work suffer as a result," Rosi went on.

Not only have bicycles been targeted; the Tartu Catholic School (Tartu Katoliku kool) and its associated church has also seen nearly €2,000 worth of property taken, including items such as a large gilded cross, a guitar, and schoolchildren's shoes and lunches.

School spokesperson Mart Ilves said: "You can see here the congregation building, where the evening mass was held. A large gilded cross, gifted from Spain, was taken, along with a guitar … and a donation box... And once, they broke into our elementary school building at night, stealing the next day's school lunches, meant for 200 children."

The PPA maintains thefts from schools are relatively rare events, thuogh Estonia's' second city has seen a rise in shoplifting, as well as bike thefts and even the stealing of fuel.

Bolt rental e-scooters have also been targeted, often stripped for components rather than taken wholesale.

Bolt said that this was a "highly systematic" phenomenon.

Bolt's communications manager, Liisi Maria Aleksius told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "It is normal for a few scooters to go missing or to get stolen during the course of the season... but what makes the Tartu case unusual is the sheer number of thefts, and how systematic they have been."

Burglaries and breaking and entering into storage units have also been on the up in Tartu.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Lauraliis Jurkov.

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

10:38

Estonian state to cut support measure budget for small local schools

09:55

Pollster: Only every fourth Estonian prefers cashier to self-checkout

09:28

Trial of Estonian citizen accused of treason starts

09:15

Russian citizens' voting rights discussion getting more passionate in Estonia

09:03

Tartu suffering surge in organized thefts

08:38

EDF officer: Russia losses in Ukraine outpace new recruit numbers

08:06

ERR in the US: Pennsylvania bakery's cookies 'predict' election winner

07:28

Recent, strong winds in Estonia easing up from Monday

07:00

Tallinn's Christmas market opens at end of November

03.11

Ülo Mattheus: Ukraine war, unresolved drifting into the new world order

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

31.10

Study: English overused while Finnish scarce in Tallinn

01.11

EDF colonel: North Korean units in Ukraine likely to suffer heavy losses

03.11

Former mayor: Tallinn city government's services consolidation a mistake

03.11

Hiiumaa ferry connection at risk from winds picking up again Sunday Updated

03.11

Margus Tsahkna: Concessions will only grow the aggressor's appetite

03.11

Ülo Mattheus: Ukraine war, unresolved drifting into the new world order

03.11

Enefit Power aims to launch new shale oil plant in early 2025

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo