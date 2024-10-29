Tallinn looking to increase security presence in Old Town

Tallinn is planning to increase the presence of security companies in the Old Town to ensure public order at night and create new leisure opportunities. Police will continue to patrol the area in the autumn and winter when there are fewer people.

A month ago, the Hypebeastbaltics sneaker store moved to Tallinn's Old Town, but the opening has not been easy due to night revelers.

"About a week and a half ago, someone threw a rock in here. A few days later, some drunk people coming from the Helsinki karaoke bar sat on the windowsill and ended up making the hole even larger," said Pärtel Hanimägi, Hypebeastbaltics' sales assistant.

"We've had a couple of thefts as well; people have taken things, but fortunately, we've gotten everything back. In the mornings, there are still a few people lingering around in front [of the store], but it calms down during the day. In the evening, it's the same story again, with lots of shouting," he told Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera."

The store's owner believes more police and guards would reduce the problem. The City of Tallinn is already considering increasing cooperation with security companies next summer.

Sander Andla. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"There is certainly room for improvement. A few years ago, the issue was loud noise coming from bars, which disturbed residents. Now, however, the situation has shifted — people are not even staying in the bars; instead, they are coming outside and occupying public spaces," said Sander Andla, mayor of Kesklinn district.

The city had a contract with a private security company from July to September this year, but next year it will likely start in May.

"As soon as the weather starts to warm up and people begin coming outside, the district could provide additional support to the police and municipal police in maintaining order," stated Andla.

"The district's role is primarily ongoing communication with the police and municipal police to identify problem areas where closer monitoring can be applied. Of course, it's important to act wisely, as focusing more attention on one location may simply cause people to move elsewhere," he added.

Due to the lack of manpower, the police cannot undertake additional patrols, and they cannot immediately respond to all public order violations.

Kanuti Park. Source: Sander Koit / ERR

"Our presence certainly depends on the types of incidents the patrol is handling at any given time, and we prioritize response based on urgency. If life or health is at risk, that will definitely take precedence over disturbances of nighttime peace," Ivar Saar, a police officer in Kesklinn, told AK.

"In previous years, we have discussed and even made proposals regarding deploying security companies. Fortunately, this cooperation has been very positive, and our suggestions have been heard," he added.

Tallinn is also preparing a development plan for the Old Town and nightlife, which will focus, among other things, on how to create alternative leisure opportunities in the area.

"A simple example is the use of improved lighting. Musumägi just received new lighting, and in late September, a youth festival took place in Kanuti Park, where temporary lighting was set up. I think the idea of providing better lighting definitely has merit," said Andla.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!