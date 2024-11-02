Tallinn Municipal Police increase presence in Old Town

From November 1, Tallinn Municipal Police will increase the number of officers patrolling Old Town during evening and night hours on weekends.

The goal is to ensure nighttime peace and to respond swiftly to potential disturbances in the busier areas and known trouble spots.

Officers will be ready to intervene when necessary and assist tired residents on their way home, Tallinn City Government said.

Deputy Mayor for Public Order Kaarel Oja said Tallinn responds as much as possible whenever public safety concerns arise, and recent discussions have highlighted issues with public order in Old Town.

"Old Town is a popular gathering place for many, but it's clear that busier streets can lead to more disturbances. By increasing the presence of our municipal police, we aim to prevent potential issues and remind everyone to consider others when in public spaces," he said in a statement.

The city also collaborates closely with the police and security firms.

Tallinn also encourages residents to report any disturbances; in addition to enabling a quick response, these reports provide valuable information for a broader assessment of the situation.

--

