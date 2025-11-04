X!

Major Estonian retailers face scrutiny for unfair treatment of food suppliers

News
Dairy products at an Estonian supermarket. Photo is illustrative.
Dairy products at an Estonian supermarket. Photo is illustrative. Source: Rimi
News

The Competition Authority has launched an investigation into nearly all of the country's largest retail chains over potential unfair trading practices with food suppliers.

The inquiry targets Coop Eesti Keskühistu, Selver, Prisma, Rimi, Maxima and OG Elektra, the owner of Grossi Toidukaubad.

Kristin Truus, a lawyer at the Competition Authority, said the agency focused this year on contracts between retailers and agricultural and food producers. About 140 contracts were analyzed in the first half of 2025.

According to Truus, a previous survey found that most food suppliers had faced unfair practices in the past year, despite such practices being illegal.

In March and April, the authority anonymously surveyed agricultural and food suppliers to better understand how often these practices occur.

She noted that 60 percent of suppliers reported unilateral changes to contract terms.

"48 percent have experienced delayed payments or last-minute order cancellations, and 47 percent were charged fees unrelated to sales," Truus said. Another 43 percent faced commercial threats.

Following the contract review, the authority opened supervisory proceedings against the six retail companies.

The agency emphasized that starting proceedings does not imply any wrongdoing, adding that all parties involved will have a chance to share their perspective.

Estonia's Competition Authority oversees competition, utilities, postal, rail, aviation, ports, and public water and sewer services. It also works to prevent unfair trading in the agricultural and food supply chain.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:42

Reform Party mayoral candidate: Isamaa lied to its voters Updated

11:34

Major Estonian retailers face scrutiny for unfair treatment of food suppliers

11:06

Minister: Constructive criticism on defense welcome, spreading fear of war not

11:01

Estonia removes Russia as birthplace from Petseri-born citizens' passports

10:02

Major social ministry project might never materialize as services

10:01

Riigikogu report claims former EDF commanders tried to shift responsibilities Updated

09:59

Center and Isamaa to launch coalition talks in Tallinn

09:42

Former EDF commander: Riigikogu defense committee report was unnecessary Updated

09:37

Rainer Vakra: Nature conservation needs to happen with people, not for them

08:57

57 Riigikogu MPs sign declaration in support of the Istanbul Convention

be prepared!

Most Read articles

31.10

EDF intelligence head: Pokrovsk not ready to fall in the next few days

02.11

Russian border guard boat flies Wagner Group flag on Narva River

03.11

Estonia's fuel sellers running out of ammunition in price war

03.11

'Eurovision fans are everywhere:' Puuluup get US audiences dancing to Estonian zombie-folk

09:42

Former EDF commander: Riigikogu defense committee report was unnecessary Updated

02.11

Finnish comic Ismo Leikola the face of Visit Estonia campaign

03.11

Vandals deface memorials in Ida-Viru County's Blue Hills

02.11

E-cigarette use among Estonian youth is among Europe's highest

03.11

Senior officer: Drones have drastically changed Pokrovsk battlefield dynamics

03.11

Aleksandr Selevko makes Estonian figure skating history

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo