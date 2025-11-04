Major Estonian retailers face scrutiny for unfair treatment of food suppliers

The Competition Authority has launched an investigation into nearly all of the country's largest retail chains over potential unfair trading practices with food suppliers.

The inquiry targets Coop Eesti Keskühistu, Selver, Prisma, Rimi, Maxima and OG Elektra, the owner of Grossi Toidukaubad.

Kristin Truus, a lawyer at the Competition Authority, said the agency focused this year on contracts between retailers and agricultural and food producers. About 140 contracts were analyzed in the first half of 2025.

According to Truus, a previous survey found that most food suppliers had faced unfair practices in the past year, despite such practices being illegal.

In March and April, the authority anonymously surveyed agricultural and food suppliers to better understand how often these practices occur.

She noted that 60 percent of suppliers reported unilateral changes to contract terms.

"48 percent have experienced delayed payments or last-minute order cancellations, and 47 percent were charged fees unrelated to sales," Truus said. Another 43 percent faced commercial threats.

Following the contract review, the authority opened supervisory proceedings against the six retail companies.

The agency emphasized that starting proceedings does not imply any wrongdoing, adding that all parties involved will have a chance to share their perspective.

Estonia's Competition Authority oversees competition, utilities, postal, rail, aviation, ports, and public water and sewer services. It also works to prevent unfair trading in the agricultural and food supply chain.

