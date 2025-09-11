X!

Trader: Markups biggest for goods with a long shelf life

News
Kaimo Niitaru.
Kaimo Niitaru. Source: ERR
News

Retail chains keep a close eye on competitors' prices and earn the highest profit margins on long-shelf-life products, said Prisma's purchasing director Kaimo Niitaru.

"Margins vary by product group — where price competition is fiercest, margins are lowest. We're talking about meat and dairy products, fruits and vegetables," said Prisma's assortment and purchasing director Kaimo Niitaru on Thursday's broadcast of "Terevisioon." "Higher-margin items tend to be long-shelf-life products, basic necessities."

According to Niitaru, prices are most volatile for fruits and vegetables, which are sourced weekly and often fluctuate.

"But generally speaking, pricing decisions aren't made every other day. Everyone monitors each other's moves on the market, collects data and responds accordingly. Single-day changes are very rare. Bagged milk is one of the products retailers are currently selling at a loss to maintain pricing," he said.

Niitaru noted that campaign products now make up 25 percent of Prisma's offerings and the company aims to offer discounts across all product categories.

"Of course, some product groups see more promotional pricing — especially those where regular prices have clearly gone up, like coffee and sweets. Promotional coffee sales are now clearly over 50 percent. But there are also areas where promotional sales aren't as extensive, such as basic necessities or baby products, where much depends on the regular price level," he explained.

Niitaru also said that internal price monitoring of over 20,000 products shows that input prices in August rose 3.6 percent year-on-year excluding the impact of VAT, while actual retail prices increased by 1.5 percent — indicating Prisma has absorbed much of the price increase.

He acknowledged that price inflation is, to some extent, inevitable.

"But we've done everything we can to keep price increases under control. We've been called gatekeepers and all sorts of things, but just to note — so far, I haven't even mentioned VAT. If we said prices rose by 1.5 percent in August excluding VAT, then VAT alone pushed prices up by an average of 1.65 percent. So it's definitely not true that VAT's role is negligible or practically non-existent," Niitaru stressed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Mait Ots

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:47

Watch and listen: World-renowned Estonian composer Arvo Pärt turns 90 Updated

12:45

'Pealtnägija' takes a closer look at Suure-Lähtru infanticide case

12:10

Fewer farmers keeping Estonia's Peipus onion tradition alive

11:38

Opposition leader calls for new defense minister after MOD accounting debacle

10:59

Biologist: It will take longer for leaves to turn yellow this fall

10:26

Trader: Markups biggest for goods with a long shelf life

09:54

Unusually warm water off Estonia's coasts may last a little longer

09:22

Minister: Estonia improving capabilities after Russian drone entered Poland

09:10

Gallery: Station Narva festival attracts record numbers to Estonian border town

08:43

Viewing terrorist propaganda could become punishable under Estonian law

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09.09

All of Estonia's US-made assault rifles undergo warranty repairs

10.09

Karamella the Saaremaa cow breaks Estonian milking record

10.09

Russian embassy hits out at Estonian 'desecration' of war graves

10.09

LSM: Estonian citizen detained in Latvia over migrants in Porsche 'wedding' car

10.09

Estonia's reusable dishes deposit system confusing for customers

10.09

EDF commander: Unlikely Russian drone incursion in Polish airspace an accident

08.09

Captain of ship that ran aground in Tallinn was under influence of alcohol

10.09

Estonia to get €2.66 billion from EU's SAFE defense fund

10.09

Paper: Wise founders Käärmann and Hinrikus still Estonia's wealthiest people

10.09

Russian drones in Polish airspace highlight threat to all of Europe, says Estonian FM Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo