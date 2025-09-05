X!

Prices in Estonia up 6.1 per cent on year to August

Items at a supermarket checkout.
Items at a supermarket checkout. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The consumer price index (CPI) rose 6.1 percent on year to August 2025, Statistics Estonia reported.

Goods were 4 percent more expensive in August this year compared with August 2024, while services were 9.3 percent costlier.

Between July and August this year the CPI rose by 1 percent.

Lauri Veski, team lead of consumer price statistics at Statistics Estonia, said: "Compared with August last year, the rise in the consumer price index was primarily driven by food prices, which were up by 9.2 percent. Coffee, chocolate, and fruits and berries saw the highest price increases."

The CPI for the summer months exceeded the 5 percent mark every month compared with the previous year, reaching 6.1 percent in August, Veski went on. The last time the year-on-year change in the consumer price index was higher than this came in July 2023, when it stood at 6.4 percent.

CPI Source: Statistics Estonia

Compared to July, housing expenditure rose 4 percent in August, with rent up 3.7 percent and electricity up 13.2 percent due to higher exchange prices.

Petrol was 0.7 percent more expensive, while diesel dropped 1.9 percent. Compared to last August, petrol and diesel were 3.7 percent and 3.5 percent cheaper, respectively. Clothing and footwear prices rose 2.2 percent month-on-month but fell 1.8 percent year-on-year.

Food prices increased 0.6 percent from July. Notable rises included fruits (2.3 percent), milk, dairy, and eggs (0.7 percent), poultry (2 percent), and chocolate (2.6 percent). Offsetting this were price drops in fresh vegetables (4.6 percent) and prepared meals (2.4 percent)

Statistics Estonia compiled the above data on behalf of the Ministry of Finance.

More detailed information is available from Statistics Estonia here, here and here.

The CPI differs from the harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) in not including tourism spending. The HICP flash estimate was issued earlier this week.

According to Eurostat data Estonia's rate of inflation has been the highest in the euro area for 12 consecutive months, considerably ahead of the next nearest rate (Croatia's at 4.6 percent) and the eurozone average of 2.1 percent.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

