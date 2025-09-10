Karamella the Saaremaa cow breaks Estonian milking record

The cow, named Karamella, of the Haeska farm, around 25 kilometers inland from Kuressaare, produced over 24 tonnes (a little under 22,000 liters) of milk over a year, beating the previous Estonian record by 535 kilograms (around 519 liters), "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported. She also set a record for a single lactation.

"She set the current Estonian lactation record, that is 24.141 kilograms in one lactation, and with that she is at present Estonia's best cow. Throughout the lactation she milked very well until drying out. Even in the most recent times she was steadily providing 60 kg per day. Her record days were 90 to even 100 kilograms," said Tõnu Post, head of Valjala Agricultural OÜ, which operates the farm.

Karamella, four years old, has lived her whole life at Haeska farm and proved somewhat excitable when the "Aktuaalne kaamera" team arrived and she was given a pre-TV segment shower.

At the same time, she stands out from the herd.

"Some, who are really timid, those can get remembered. So she must be quite an ordinary animal in terms of behavior," farm manager Rita Paiste said.

Karamella also attracted the attention of construction workers present on site.

Nestling right in the middle of Saaremaa, Haeska farm could quite easily be dubbed a farm with some celebrities among the livestock: Of the all-time top eight cows in Estonia giving the highest annual milk yield records, five have hailed from Haeska.

Post said that all the herd get equal conditions and the same feed; the record yields are for genetic reasons, adding that Karamella was sired of a Dutch bull of good stock.

Haeska also has welfare rules in place, including no shouting at or striking of the animals.

"When we store feed in spring and summer, we always say that we are not stockpiling feed for the animals, but producing food for the animals. With the end result, the animal then gives their thanks," Post concluded.

The 24-hour world record for the largest milk yield from a cow in 24 hours is 123.61 liters (127.57 kilograms) set in 2019 by a Brazilian cow.

