Estonian pig farmers determined to rebuild despite ongoing swine fever crisis

Estonian pig farmers say they won't abandon their work, even as mass culls and the worst African swine fever (ASF) outbreak in a decade threaten domestic pork supplies.

More than 55,000 pigs — about one-fifth of the country's domestic pig population — have already been destroyed.

The hardest blow came in late August, when the virus hit Ekseko, Estonia's largest farm, which produces nearly half the nation's pork and new piglets — every last one of which will be culled.

Earlier, Atria Eesti, the second-largest producer, lost 10,000 pigs at two of its six farms.

While farmers insist they will endure, they also admit the crisis is exhausting.

"The scale of this, the infection of breeding herds and the destruction still ahead — it's beyond comprehension," said Triigi farmer Aare Mölder, whose 6,000 pigs have so far escaped infection. He warned Estonia's domestic pork supply could fall from 70 percent to half.

Estonia remains under a state of emergency due to ASF, with farm access restricted to employees only.

Atria CEO Meelis Laande said workers are under heavy strain, facing both public scrutiny and the daily fear of spreading the virus.

"You go to work every day not knowing if you've done enough to keep the infection out," he said. "It's exhausting."

Store shelves won't run empty, as they will simply be stocked with imported pork. But Laande also warned Estonia risks relying too heavily on those imports: in a broader crisis, countries may keep food for themselves.

Officials estimate up to 80 percent of wild boar in Estonia are infected, with lapses in reducing their numbers seen as a major factor in the spread. The Agriculture and Food Board (PTA) has also traced about 40 percent of outbreaks in domestic herds to human error or weak biosecurity.

"Farm standards vary, and we've drawn attention to those shortcomings," said Olev Kalda, director of the PTA's Animal Health and Welfare Department.

Officials warn that the crisis could reshape the sector. Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture deputy secretary general Madis Pärtel said the last ASF wave forced many small farms out of business.

"This crisis could bring even greater consolidation, though it's still too early to predict," he said.

ASF spreads most actively from July to September, when farm work and wild boar movement peak. The sector is holding its breath, hoping its safety measures will be enough. Monitoring continues, and domestic consumption has not yet fallen.

Despite the losses, farmers remain determined to rebuild once allowed. "Our minds are just built now to refuse to think things could get worse," Laande said.

"As a patriot, I would still eat Estonian meat," added Mölder. "I recommend others do too."

