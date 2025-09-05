X!

Estonia warns of extreme risk of new African swine fever outbreaks

Wild boar can spread ASF, which can then infect domestic pig farms.
Wild boar can spread ASF, which can then infect domestic pig farms.
African swine fever (ASF) spreading among Estonia's wild boar threatens pig farms nationwide as authorities ramp up culling and disposal efforts.

Agriculture and Food Board (PTA) director Raivo Heinam told reporters Friday that while no new farm infections have been detected so far, the risk remains very high.

Before ASF was confirmed at Ekseko, Estonia's largest pig farm, animals from there were already moved to other farms, meaning the risk will remain elevated for at least two weeks.

Heinam acknowledged the spread of ASF in the forest is currently the worst on record, with dozens of infected wild boar found in recent months. He noted that September alone has already brought eight new cases — on the heels of nearly 60 last month.

"The disease is spreading quickly in the wild, and the situation remains extremely tense," he admitted. "We can't say the situation is calming down or that the spread is slowing. In fact, it isn't."

Preparations have been made for a potential burial site for carcasses in Metsküla, Viljandi County, but the PTA chief stressed burial is their last resort. Instead, authorities are prioritizing incineration.

As of Friday, Atria Eesti's animal byproducts plant is helping destroy carcasses — "24 tons [a day], four days a week," he noted, adding that while this isn't a huge amount, every bit of help counts.

Negotiations with a Lithuanian plant fell through this week.

Erko Soolmann, a board member at the State Forest Management Center (RMK), said the Metsküla site is marked, secured and patrolled, with a disinfection station planned along the access road, and ready if burial becomes necessary.

Ministry: We need a long-term plan

At the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture, deputy secretary general for food safety Triin Kõrgmaa said ASF reaches pig farms when forest infection levels are high, which is why the government has directed around €2.5 million toward hunting and culling efforts, much of it for canned wild boar meat.

"Estonia wants to be a country that raises domestic pigs, not wild ones," she said.

Kõrgmaa added that the state's job now is to develop a long-term recovery plan to safeguard Estonia's food security and domestic meat supply, while working with the Ministry of Climate to keep ASF levels in the wild as low as possible and maintain investor confidence in the sector.

She also urged consumers to vote with their wallets and back local producers in stores.

Click here to learn more about the spread of ASF in Estonia.



Editor: Karin Koppel, Aili Vahtla

