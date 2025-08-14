Estonia's African swine fever epidemic explained

Since June, more than 20,000 pigs in Estonia have been culled as African swine fever outbreaks have resurfaced among domestic herds. ERR News explains why ASF is back and what it means for Estonia's farmers.

What is African swine fever (ASF)?

African swine fever, or ASF, is a highly contagious viral disease of animals in the pig family (Suidae) — domestic pigs and wild boar — that usually kills the animals it infects.

The virus spreads both directly between animals and indirectly — for example, via contaminated pork products, clothing, vehicles or equipment. It can survive for months in certain environments and in processed pork, which is why detection typically prompts strict controls such as quarantine and mandatory culling, or selective slaughter, of animals on an affected farm.

ASF does not infect people, and there have been no confirmed natural infections in Estonia of non-suids, including dogs, cats, cattle and sheep. Strict biosecurity rules help guard against any potential transmission risks.

When did ASF reach Estonia, and why is it spreading here?

African swine fever was first recorded in Estonia in fall 2014, when it was detected in a wild boar piglet found dead in Valga County, 6 kilometers from the Latvian border. The presence of the virus was confirmed by both the National Center for Laboratory Research and Risk Assessment (LABRIS) in Estonia and an EU reference lab.

Pigs at a pig farm. Source: Arp Müller/ERR

By 2017, the disease had spread nationwide, with the exception of the western island of Hiiumaa, which remains ASF-free.

It crossed into domestic pig populations starting in 2015, with 27 farm outbreaks recorded between then and 2017. No domestic pig outbreaks occurred from 2018 through 2020, before the virus began making sporadic reappearances — one in 2021 and two in 2023.

This year, at least seven ASF outbreaks have been confirmed in Estonia.

The spread in recent years is fueled by a persistent wild boar reservoir that continues to carry the virus, along with occasional "jumps" linked to human activity, such as the movement of contaminated equipment, vehicles or materials.

What are the consequences of ASF infection?

ASF outbreaks carry severe consequences for Estonia's pork sector and rural communities. Immediate impacts include large-scale culling of infected or exposed pigs, sometimes numbering in the thousands, and the resulting direct financial losses for farmers.

Outbreaks trigger movement restrictions and control zones, limiting animal transport and trade under EU rules, disrupting farm operations and complicating exports. While compensation schemes exist, they can involve delays or disputes.

Signs warning of an ASF outbreak together with posted biosecurity measures on the gate at a pig farm in Viljandi County. July 2025. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR

Even farms meeting biosecurity requirements have been affected, creating both financial and psychological strain. This summer, one farm called for independent follow-up testing before a scheduled cull, pointing to dozens of negative post-confirmation samples.

Estonian officials warn that delaying culls could breach EU regulations, risking sanctions and potentially shutting down all pork exports if ASF is not contained.

What action is the Estonian state taking?

The Agricultural and Food Board (PTA), under the remit of the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture, leads detection, surveillance and control in Estonia, working with national labs, ministries and contracted teams to carry out testing, enforce quarantine and movement restrictions, and safely dispose of carcasses through rendering or incineration by the provider AS Vireen.

The PTA also issues guidance on detecting and reporting suspect cases and on-farm biosecurity measures such as disinfection, fencing and visitor controls.

Key measures this year have included targeted testing of suspect animals, quarantines and movement bans around affected sites, mandatory culls under EU and national rules, and, in at least one disputed case, sending samples to a foreign reference lab for confirmation.

Reported cases of African swine fever (ASF) in wild boar (red) and domestic pigs (blue) as of August 10, 2025. Not listed are the latest two domestic pig outbreaks in Tartu and Põlva counties. Source: PTA

The public is also advised to avoid outbreak areas.

Neighboring countries and other EU states follow broadly similar ASF control strategies, including testing, biosecurity, movement controls and culling, with differences largely shaped by regional factors such as the local presence and prevalence of wild boar.

Why are there protests over a planned culling in Viljandi County this summer?

Authorities maintain that rapid culling of infected herds is essential to protect other farms and contain the virus. But communication gaps and skepticism toward national test results have fueled tension and, in some cases, protests.

At Nurme Farm in Viljandi County, 4,500 pigs were scheduled for culling after ASF was confirmed by both national and Spanish reference lab tests in late July and August.

Demonstrations on August 8 and 9, and again this week, drew a mix of local residents, animal welfare advocates, political party members and people mobilized via social media.

Protesters demanded greater transparency in testing and delays in culling until foreign lab results were confirmed.

Protesters, Estonian flags, red crosses, hand-painted signs and grave candles at the gate of Nurme Farm in Viljandi County, where thousands of ASF-exposed pigs were scheduled to be culled the next morning. August 13, 2025. Source: Olev Kenk

The Estonian Union for the Protection of Animals (ELL) told ERR last Friday night that some protesters did not trust Estonian lab results and wanted to wait for the Spanish lab's findings before any cull.

The PTA postponed the cull twice: first on August 9 to await the Spanish results, which came back positive earlier this week, and again on Thursday morning, this time citing a more urgent outbreak in Põlva County.

How many pigs are affected right now?

Since June, seven ASF cases have been confirmed in domestic pig populations across Estonia, affecting nearly 26,000 animals as of August 13.

This includes three farms in Tartu County, totaling around 8,000 pigs, one farm in Põlva County with 6,700 pigs, one in Viljandi County with 4,500 pigs, and one in Rapla County with 4,000 pigs.

Reported ASF cases in wild boar remain particularly widespread in the southern half of the country.

Visit the PTA's African swine fever page (link in Estonian) for more info and the latest numbers.

