X!

African swine fever spreads at Estonian pig farm targeted by protests

News
The Saimre Agro Group-owned Nurme Farm in Viljandi County, with ASF warning signs posted at the gate. July 30, 2025.
The Saimre Agro Group-owned Nurme Farm in Viljandi County, with ASF warning signs posted at the gate. July 30, 2025. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

African swine fever (ASF) is spreading at Nurme Farm in Viljandi County, where plans to cull thousands of pigs, first confirmed ASF-positive late last month, have been repeatedly protested and as of this week remain delayed.

The Agriculture and Food Board (PTA) said Thursday that five pigs at Nurme Farm have tested positive for ASF, at least 23 more are showing symptoms and some have already died.

Culling has not yet begun at the farm, but the virus confirmed there in late July is now spreading more widely.

"On Tuesday, August 19, blood samples from two sick pigs tested positive for ASF," Inge Saavo, head of the PTA's southern region, said Thursday. "Today, samples from three more pigs also came back positive. As of this morning, pigs have died and at least 23 are showing symptoms."

ASF's incubation period typically ranges from three to 15 days but can last up to 40.

In the early stages, mortality may not rise sharply and can remain confined to one section of the pig farm. Some pigs may die without any visible symptoms; telltale signs usually appear later in the outbreak.

"In a situation where culling at Nurme did not take place immediately, and about 4,000 pigs are still being culled at another farm, we hope the condition of the animals at Nurme does not lead to major suffering before culling begins," Saavo added.

Nurme Farm cull postponed twice already

A string of protests broke out outside Nurme Farm earlier this month, after ASF was first confirmed present at the Viljandi County farm on July 30.

4,500 pigs were scheduled for culling after ASF was confirmed by both national and Spanish reference lab tests in late July and August.

Demonstrations on August 8 and 9, and again the following week, drew a mix of local residents, animal welfare advocates, political party members and people mobilized via social media. Protesters demanded greater transparency in testing and delays in culling until foreign lab results were confirmed.

The PTA has postponed the cull twice: first on August 9 to await the results from the Spanish lab, which came back positive early last week, and again last Thursday morning, this time citing a more urgent outbreak in Põlva County.

Culling operations are being carried out by the PTA and AS Vireen, a rendering and incineration services provider, with pig carcasses transported to Väike-Maarja for processing.

Click here for more info about the ASF epidemic in Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:19

EDF colonel: Russia has occupied 330 square kilometers in Ukraine in August

14:12

Ambassador: No signs Russia is moving towards peace

13:08

Estonian goalkeeper Karl Hein latest: Werder Bremen wants him on loan

12:14

Tartu bridge renovation facing delays due to hidden damage

11:41

Ratings: Center to win Tallinn elections, though not by enough votes to rule alone

11:09

Ratings: Center Party support back to levels seen before Russian invasion of Ukraine

10:36

African swine fever spreads at Estonian pig farm targeted by protests

09:54

Kaja Kallas: Russia must not get a say in Ukraine's security guarantees

09:18

Estlink 2 anchor damage 'just an accident,' says Eagle S captain

08:31

Electricity prices in Estonia to reach highest level of summer on Friday

be prepared!

Most Read articles

21.08

Estonian citizens in Russia face 'pressure and blackmail' from local security services

21.08

Estonian banks require surcharges up to €100 on payments to, from high-risk states

21.08

Overview: Russia's strategic influence activity in Estonia 2020–2025

21.08

Annela Anger-Kraavi: No trust or taking care of one's own in Estonia

21.08

New Leonard Cohen biopic free to watch on ERR's Jupiter platform

21.08

Estonia bans butane imports from Russia and Belarus

21.08

Ministry allocates funds for Elron train drivers' salary hike Updated

21.08

Estonia's basketball team sneaks last ditch win over Sweden, ahead of Euros

19.08

PPA patrol removes placard with anti-Israel slogan from Tallinn house

09:54

Kaja Kallas: Russia must not get a say in Ukraine's security guarantees

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo