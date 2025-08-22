African swine fever spreads at Estonian pig farm targeted by protests

African swine fever (ASF) is spreading at Nurme Farm in Viljandi County, where plans to cull thousands of pigs, first confirmed ASF-positive late last month, have been repeatedly protested and as of this week remain delayed.

The Agriculture and Food Board (PTA) said Thursday that five pigs at Nurme Farm have tested positive for ASF, at least 23 more are showing symptoms and some have already died.

Culling has not yet begun at the farm, but the virus confirmed there in late July is now spreading more widely.

"On Tuesday, August 19, blood samples from two sick pigs tested positive for ASF," Inge Saavo, head of the PTA's southern region, said Thursday. "Today, samples from three more pigs also came back positive. As of this morning, pigs have died and at least 23 are showing symptoms."

ASF's incubation period typically ranges from three to 15 days but can last up to 40.

In the early stages, mortality may not rise sharply and can remain confined to one section of the pig farm. Some pigs may die without any visible symptoms; telltale signs usually appear later in the outbreak.

"In a situation where culling at Nurme did not take place immediately, and about 4,000 pigs are still being culled at another farm, we hope the condition of the animals at Nurme does not lead to major suffering before culling begins," Saavo added.

Nurme Farm cull postponed twice already

A string of protests broke out outside Nurme Farm earlier this month, after ASF was first confirmed present at the Viljandi County farm on July 30.

4,500 pigs were scheduled for culling after ASF was confirmed by both national and Spanish reference lab tests in late July and August.

Demonstrations on August 8 and 9, and again the following week, drew a mix of local residents, animal welfare advocates, political party members and people mobilized via social media. Protesters demanded greater transparency in testing and delays in culling until foreign lab results were confirmed.

The PTA has postponed the cull twice: first on August 9 to await the results from the Spanish lab, which came back positive early last week, and again last Thursday morning, this time citing a more urgent outbreak in Põlva County.

Culling operations are being carried out by the PTA and AS Vireen, a rendering and incineration services provider, with pig carcasses transported to Väike-Maarja for processing.

Click here for more info about the ASF epidemic in Estonia.

