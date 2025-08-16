Estonian authorities impose one-month entry ban on country's largest pig farm

Ekseko Farm in Mäeltküla, Viljandi County, Estonia's largest pig farm with 50,000 pigs, has reported the death of eight animals — but tests found no signs of African swine fever (ASF). To prevent the disease, the Agricultural and Food Board (PTA) has imposed a month-long entry ban around the facility.

The entry ban allows restricted access to and around the property for work duties or disease control purposes only, and will be marked with signs. Unauthorized visitors will be escorted off the premises, including by police if necessary.

The ban entered into force at 5 p.m. on Saturday and will remain in effect through 5 p.m. on September 16 or until further notice, pursuant to the Law Enforcement Act, the PTA said.

The agricultural authority is also preparing similar bans for smaller domestic pig farms with up to 10,000 pigs. Future restrictions will be based on ongoing risk assessments.

"Ekseko is the largest pig farm in Estonia and one of the largest in the Baltic region, with roughly 50,000 pigs at any given time," said PTA director general Raimo Heinam. "An outbreak there would be a major blow, and recovery could take years."

Priit Dreimann, a board member at AS Maag Agro, said ASF was suspected Friday based on symptoms in some animals present at the farm, which National Center for Laboratory Research and Risk Assessment (LABRIS) tests later ruled out.

Eight pigs were found dead, however all PCR tests on their organs came back negative.

"Imposing the entry ban hwill help prevent the disease from spreading to the farm," Dreimann said.

"An outbreak at Ekseko would be a major blow to Estonia's entire pig industry, severely affecting our self-sufficiency and food security," he continued, echoing the PTA chief's warning. "We urge the public to stay away from pig farms. Together, we can help contain the spread of African swine fever."

Even in well-managed farms with top biosecurity measures in place, 2 to 5 percent of pigs will die from various causes during a growth cycle. The exact cause of the deaths at Ekseko Farm is still under investigation.

