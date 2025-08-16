X!

Estonian authorities impose one-month entry ban on country's largest pig farm

News
Domestic pigs feeding. Photo is illustrative.
Domestic pigs feeding. Photo is illustrative. Source: PTA
News

Ekseko Farm in Mäeltküla, Viljandi County, Estonia's largest pig farm with 50,000 pigs, has reported the death of eight animals — but tests found no signs of African swine fever (ASF). To prevent the disease, the Agricultural and Food Board (PTA) has imposed a month-long entry ban around the facility.

The entry ban allows restricted access to and around the property for work duties or disease control purposes only, and will be marked with signs. Unauthorized visitors will be escorted off the premises, including by police if necessary.

The ban entered into force at 5 p.m. on Saturday and will remain in effect through 5 p.m. on September 16 or until further notice, pursuant to the Law Enforcement Act, the PTA said.

The agricultural authority is also preparing similar bans for smaller domestic pig farms with up to 10,000 pigs. Future restrictions will be based on ongoing risk assessments.  

"Ekseko is the largest pig farm in Estonia and one of the largest in the Baltic region, with roughly 50,000 pigs at any given time," said PTA director general Raimo Heinam. "An outbreak there would be a major blow, and recovery could take years."

Priit Dreimann, a board member at AS Maag Agro, said ASF was suspected Friday based on symptoms in some animals present at the farm, which National Center for Laboratory Research and Risk Assessment (LABRIS) tests later ruled out.

Map of the restricted property around Ekseko Farm in Mäeltküla, Viljandi County. Source: PTA

Eight pigs were found dead, however all PCR tests on their organs came back negative.

"Imposing the entry ban hwill help prevent the disease from spreading to the farm," Dreimann said.

"An outbreak at Ekseko would be a major blow to Estonia's entire pig industry, severely affecting our self-sufficiency and food security," he continued, echoing the PTA chief's warning. "We urge the public to stay away from pig farms. Together, we can help contain the spread of African swine fever."

Even in well-managed farms with top biosecurity measures in place, 2 to 5 percent of pigs will die from various causes during a growth cycle. The exact cause of the deaths at Ekseko Farm is still under investigation.

Click here to learn more about ASF in Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:16

Estonian authorities impose one-month entry ban on country's largest pig farm

16:28

Reform Party unveils Tallinn candidates, platform for local elections

15:37

'Nice words won't help,' Estonia's PM calls for more pressure on Russia Updated

15:09

Putin was bigger winner in Alaska meeting on Ukraine, say Estonian experts

12:59

Estonian security expert: Trump made no Ukraine deals behind Kyiv's back

11:37

Estonian FM: Putin's denial of Soviet Union collapse still driving Ukraine war

10:43

Estonia's modest drop in unemployment buoyed by seasonal work, says fund

09:49

Poll: Support for Estonian PM Michal hits record low

07:18

Estonian MP: Putin wanted to humiliate the US — and he succeeded

15.08

Tallinn to celebrate Restoration of Independence Day with events across the city

be prepared!

Most Read articles

15.08

Tallinn to celebrate Restoration of Independence Day with events across the city

07:18

Estonian MP: Putin wanted to humiliate the US — and he succeeded

14.08

The Burman becomes Estonia's third 5-star Superior hotel

15.08

IRONMAN Tallinn brings street closures, public transport changes

15.08

Bolt Drive rental cars in Estonia to start monitoring drivers' habits

14.08

300 Tallink Megastar passengers evacuated in Helsinki after bus fire

14.08

Wizz Air launches direct Tallinn-Venice flights

14.08

Ministry: Rail Baltica to be finished in 2030 but project scope slashed

14.08

Transport Administration launches redesigned Estonian driver's license

15.08

Art students rescuing remarkable Soviet-era mural in Southeastern Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo