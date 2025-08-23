X!

Estonian authorities impose one-month entry bans on 11 more pig farms

Sign warning of an entry ban posted at a pig farm in Estonia. Photo is illustrative. August 2025.
Sign warning of an entry ban posted at a pig farm in Estonia. Photo is illustrative. August 2025. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
Just days after restricting ten farms, the Agricultural and Food Board (PTA) has blocked access to 11 more pig farms across Estonia to prevent the spread of African swine fever (ASF).

The entry bans aim to prevent gatherings that could spread the disease, the PTA said Friday, noting that unauthorized individuals on or near farm property could carry the virus further.

Local residents, farm workers and service personnel are not affected by the restrictions.

The latest round of entry bans target farms crucial for Estonia's pig reproduction capacity, including nucleus herds, farrowing units and nursery facilities. The bans entered into force at 9 p.m. on Friday and will remain in effect through 9 p.m. on September 22 or until further notice.

One-month entry bans have been imposed on:

1. Saimre seakasvatus (Aidu, Viljandi Municipality, Viljandi County)

2. Nurkse seafarm (Assamalla, Tapa Municipality, Lääne-Viru County)

3. Viru Peekon (Kallukse, Kadrina Municipality, Lääne-Viru County)

4. Triigi seakasvatus (Triigi, Kose Municipality, Harju County)

5. Maag Agro Savimäe (Savilöövi, Antsla Municipality, Võru County)

6. Saimre seakasvatus (Mägise, Järva Municipality, Järva County)

7. Grossi (Annikvere, Haljala Municipality, Lääne-Viru County)

8. Vajangu peekon (Vajangu, Tapa Municipality, Lääne-Viru County)

9. Kriidisoo (Voore, Vinni Municipality, Lääne-Viru County)

10. Kaubi Farmid (Altnurga, Põltsamaa Municipality, Jõgeva County)

11. Ermo Sepa talu (Patika, Tapa Municipality, Lääne-Viru County)

Earlier this week, PTA imposed similar restrictions on 10 other pig farms across Põlva, Viljandi, Jõgeva, Harju, Tartu, Lääne-Viru, Rapla and Lääne counties.

The entry ban allows restricted access to and around the property for work duties or disease control purposes only; local residents can also still use roads passing through the restricted zones.

Restricted areas will be marked with signs, and unauthorized visitors will be removed, with police assistance if necessary.

The PTA will impose future restrictions based on ongoing risk assessments.

Click here to learn more about ASF in Estonia.

--

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Aili Vahtla



