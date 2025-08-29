X!

African swine fever cases cause closure of Rapla County meat producer

News
Meat products (photo is illustrative).
Meat products (photo is illustrative). Source: Ministry of Economic Affairs.
News

A meat producer has announced that it is forced to cease production activities after African swine fever (ASF) was found at a farm it owns.

ASF was on July 26 detected in nearly 4000 pigs at the Petlema farm in Rapla County, owned by Frank Kutter OÜ.

The Agriculture and Food Board (PTA) as a result issued the company an order to halt production in the outbreak zone and to destroy all existing raw materials and products.

While the company said it sought ways to continue operations, confirmation this week that the state will not be compensating Frank Kutter OÜ for halting production and destroying produce, the company must shutter.

"This is an extremely difficult decision, but unfortunately an unavoidable one. We have given our all to find solutions, but due to existing restrictions and the lack of compensation, it is no longer possible to continue the company's operations," Frank Kutter OÜ management board member Johanna Maripuu said.

Frank Kutter premises. Source: ERR

All 43 employees will be made redundant as a collective redundancy under the Employment Contracts Act, with consultation in cooperation with the Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) to be provided to those employees in the coming weeks.

ASF is not contagious to other animal species or to people, though people may spread the disease, for instance on their clothing, equipment or vehicles, if they come into contact with virus-infected materials, and if these items have not been carefully cleaned and then disinfected.

With the recent announcement that over 28,000 pigs are to be slaughtered at one of Estonia's largest pig farms, over 54,650 domestic pigs have or will be slaughtered after being confirmed infected in the current epidemic, which started in late June.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Johanna Alvin

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:41

Lihtsad uudised 29. augustil

14:06

Colonel: Instead of peace talks we are seeing peak attacks from Russia

14:01

Estonian pork supply to feel ASF impact in six months, says chamber

13:18

Street homelessness in Tallinn falls, but some still turn down city services

12:44

Retail trade volume rise in Estonia slowed to 1 percent on year to July

12:35

Tallinn hosts 'Table of Memory' event to honor Ukrainian defenders this Friday

11:42

Greens to run local elections lists in smaller and bigger municipalities alike

10:44

Hunting adviser: African swine fever spreading north in Estonia

10:09

Economist: Too soon to be talking about a turnaround in the Estonian economy

09:36

Dealers: Car tax scrapping may lead to more uncertainty

be prepared!

Most Read articles

27.08

Statistics Estonia incorrectly calculated Q2 salary data

28.08

Fifth Estonian volunteer soldier dies in Ukraine

28.08

28,500 pigs to be culled after ASF detected at Estonia's largest pig farm

26.08

Suspected Ukrainian combat drone parts found in Estonian field

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

28.08

Students may not be interested in using AI developed with state participation

28.08

Estonia to buy up to five regional trains for Rail Baltica

28.08

Prime minister pledges continued cuts despite €800 million budget surplus

28.08

St. Mary's Cathedral in Tallinn to shine brightly thanks to newly-restored roof

28.08

'Pure evil:' Estonia slams Russia's 'barbaric' attack on Ukraine's capital Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo