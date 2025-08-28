28,500 pigs to be culled after ASF detected at Estonia's largest pig farm

Tens of thousands of pigs will be killed at one of Estonia's biggest farms after several animals tested positive for African swine fever (ASF). The Agriculture and Food Board said the country's food security is affected.

ASF has been detected at Piiskopi farm, located in the supervision zone of Ekseko's Nurme farm. The total number of pigs to be culled stands at 28,500.

According to the Agriculture and Food Board (PTA), laboratory results confirming African swine fever (ASF) were received on Wednesday. "In both farms, one pig tested positive. Because of the disease, all pigs on site must be culled," explained Inge Saavo, head of PTA's southern region.

At Ekseko's farm, the outbreak has affected a separate farrowing unit that currently houses about 27,000 pigs.

"The ASF-positive pig showed nosebleeds, bleeding from the eyes and a bluish skin tone. Other pigs have also died or fallen ill. The farrowing unit's pigs must be culled. Restrictions will also apply to the fattening unit, where animals will remain under monitoring," Saavo said.

Ekseko's farrowing unit accounts for about 45 percent of Estonia's pig farming capacity. According to PTA, the spread of the infection within the farm is a major blow to the entire industry, significantly affecting the country's self-sufficiency and food security.

Priit Dreimann, a management board member of Maag Agro, which owns Ekseko, called the situation regrettable.

"We are now talking about culling 27,000 pigs. Such a large-scale culling at Ekseko would break the entire production chain and halt pig farming at the site for a considerable time. Unfortunately, this is a nationwide crisis and the largest ever faced in Estonian pig farming."

Piiskopi farm, where about 1,500 domestic pigs are kept, has also confirmed ASF.

"The infected pig showed typical ASF symptoms. In addition, we know of at least a couple dozen other pigs in the same pen that show signs of illness," Saavo explained.

The most recent outbreak in domestic pigs before this case was identified on August 14 at Tässi farm in Viljandi County, where about 250 pigs were kept.

In total, more than 54,650 domestic pigs have been confirmed infected in ten outbreaks this year.

As of August 27, ASF had also been diagnosed in 125 wild boar.

You can read more about Estonia's ASF outbreak in ERR News' overview here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!