X!

28,500 pigs to be culled after ASF detected at Estonia's largest pig farm

News
27,000 pigs on Ekseko Farm after several pigs tested positive for African swine fever on August 28, 2025.
Open gallery
7 photos
News

Tens of thousands of pigs will be killed at one of Estonia's biggest farms after several animals tested positive for African swine fever (ASF). The Agriculture and Food Board said the country's food security is affected.

ASF has been detected at Piiskopi farm, located in the supervision zone of Ekseko's Nurme farm. The total number of pigs to be culled stands at 28,500.

According to the Agriculture and Food Board (PTA), laboratory results confirming African swine fever (ASF) were received on Wednesday. "In both farms, one pig tested positive. Because of the disease, all pigs on site must be culled," explained Inge Saavo, head of PTA's southern region.

At Ekseko's farm, the outbreak has affected a separate farrowing unit that currently houses about 27,000 pigs.

"The ASF-positive pig showed nosebleeds, bleeding from the eyes and a bluish skin tone. Other pigs have also died or fallen ill. The farrowing unit's pigs must be culled. Restrictions will also apply to the fattening unit, where animals will remain under monitoring," Saavo said.

Ekseko's farrowing unit accounts for about 45 percent of Estonia's pig farming capacity. According to PTA, the spread of the infection within the farm is a major blow to the entire industry, significantly affecting the country's self-sufficiency and food security.

Priit Dreimann, a management board member of Maag Agro, which owns Ekseko, called the situation regrettable.

"We are now talking about culling 27,000 pigs. Such a large-scale culling at Ekseko would break the entire production chain and halt pig farming at the site for a considerable time. Unfortunately, this is a nationwide crisis and the largest ever faced in Estonian pig farming."

Piiskopi farm, where about 1,500 domestic pigs are kept, has also confirmed ASF.

"The infected pig showed typical ASF symptoms. In addition, we know of at least a couple dozen other pigs in the same pen that show signs of illness," Saavo explained.

The most recent outbreak in domestic pigs before this case was identified on August 14 at Tässi farm in Viljandi County, where about 250 pigs were kept.

In total, more than 54,650 domestic pigs have been confirmed infected in ten outbreaks this year.

As of August 27, ASF had also been diagnosed in 125 wild boar.

You can read more about Estonia's ASF outbreak in ERR News' overview here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:18

Aparaaditehas culture festival taking place in Tartu this weekend

17:56

A minority of Tallinn schools to move start of day back to 9 a.m. this year

17:50

'Pure evil:' Estonia slams Russia's 'barbaric' attack on Ukraine's capital Updated

17:31

Gallery: Setomaa villages create unique flower carpets for traditional holiday

17:21

Gallery: Tallinn park hosts hundreds for all-ages Olympic Day

16:57

Tallinn–Viimsi bus extended to Vimka Ski Center from September 1

16:46

Statistics Estonia chief apologizes for salary data errors

16:19

New pest spreading in Estonia a danger to birch forests

15:58

Estonia launches 2-year project to train Ukrainian police leaders

15:56

Mart Seim to skip weightlifting world champs due to illness

be prepared!

Most Read articles

27.08

Statistics Estonia incorrectly calculated Q2 salary data Updated

26.08

Suspected Ukrainian combat drone parts found in Estonian field

26.08

Russia transfers pension money to Estonia after 9 month delay

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

26.08

Tõnis Saarts: How Lithuania overtook Estonia

27.08

Bank cards can now double as bus passes in Tartu

07:40

Scientist: Ministry's proposals for boosting birth rate sensible

27.08

Bank of Estonia expert: Cause for concern over Estonia's fiscal situation

27.08

Estonians want fewer children and later in life, study shows Updated

26.08

Local resident: I heard something fly over the house and then an explosion

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo