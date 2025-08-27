Entry bans placed on five more pig farms in Estonia amid ASF epidemic

Entry bans have been placed on five more farms in Estonia, three of them on the island of Saaremaa in efforts to curb the spread of African swine fever (ASF).

This bringing the total number of farms so with one-month bans in place to 26 – these farms do not have detected ASF cases; the bans are in place on larger farms to help stop the spread.

Maaleht reported the state Agriculture and Food Board (PTA) established a bans on the following three pig farms on Saaremaa: Ääre Seakasvatus farm in the village of Kaali, Oss OÜ in Koikla village and Saare Peekon OÜ in the village of Pähkla,

Additionally the PTA has imposed bans on Lõpe Agro in Lääneranna municipality, Pärnu county, and the Valjala Söödatehas farm in Kehtna-Nurme, Rapla county.

The bans came into effect at 9 p.m. on Tuesday and are valid until 9 p.m. on September 26, or until further instructions, under the terms of the the Law Enforcement Act and the Veterinary Act.

The farms with bans already in place on them are spread out across Estonia, in 10 of Estonia's 15 counties: Harju, Järva, Jõgeva, Lääne, Lääne-Viru, Põlva, Rapla, Tartu, Viljandi and Võru counties.

The farms are listed here and here.

ASF cases have been detected at a further eight farms (link in Estonian) in South Estonia since late June, necessitating the slaughter of over 20,000 pigs.

At the same time a wild boar cull is going on, mostly in areas away from affected farms and including on Saaremaa, with the quota of 18,000 to be culled across the season 28 percent fulfilled as of this week.

Entry bans on the above farms do not apply to local residents, who may pass through a restricted area if keeping to public roads, farm workers, and farm service personnel, with signage in place to inform the public of the entry ban, to be enforced by the Police and Border Guard Board where necessary.

The bans apply to pig farms both larger in size and important for Estonia's breeding capacity.

The PTA is to analyze the imposition of further restrictions based on the risk forecast.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!