Estonia eyes burial or export of slaughtered pigs to Latvia as ASF spreads

Fencing and warning signs posted around Ekseko Farm, Estonia's largest pig farm. August 2025.
Fencing and warning signs posted around Ekseko Farm, Estonia's largest pig farm. August 2025. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
Estonian officials are seeking other options to help contain African swine fever (ASF), including burying slaughtered pigs or sending carcasses to Latvia for disposal.

As the number of domestic pigs ordered to be culled — already in the tens of thousands — continues to grow, Agriculture and Food Board (PTA) director Reimo Heinam said all legal disposal options are on the table.

"We need practical solutions to cope with this crisis," Heinam said, adding that Estonia's sole rendering facility, AS Vireen, is already working at full capacity.

The PTA is preparing designated burial sites, mapped out in advance to minimize environmental risk after lessons from past outbreaks. Officials are also in talks with Latvian partners about sending carcasses across the border for disposal.

Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture Hendrik Terras (Eesti 200) said the priority is ensuring pig farms survive the crisis.

"Recovery will take time, so we'll prioritize rebuilding production capacity, especially at farms that lost their main breeding stock," Terras said, adding he will propose budget funding for that.

Arvo Viltrop, professor of veterinary medicine at the Estonian University of Life Sciences (EMÜ), said utilizing Latvia's rendering plant and preparing for carcass burial are the right steps to take.

He said pigs should be culled quickly to avoid suffering, and that burial, while unpopular near populated areas, would only be used as a last resort in locations safe for groundwater.

"The threat of ASF persists, and further outbreaks in domestic pigs remain possible," Viltrop added.

The Environmental Board is also stepping in. Deputy director general Erik Kosenkranius said the agency is helping reduce environmental risks by ensuring both effective wild boar hunting and the safe disposal of slaughtered animals.

"From an environmental standpoint, Vireen's specialized technology is the best way to dispose of slaughtered domestic pigs," Kosenkranius acknowledged. "If that option isn't available, the alternatives are a Latvian animal waste plant or burial."

The agency is also allowing hunters to use thermal scopes, drones and soon possibly dogs to help reduce wild boar populations, especially near pig farms.

Terras added that longer term, the Estonian government wants to find a market for wild boar meat. Currently limited to canned and processed products, he said, broader use would need approval at the European level.

Click here to learn more about the spread of ASF in Estonia.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Aili Vahtla

