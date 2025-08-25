X!

Wind farm developers may take Põltsamaa Municipality to court over scrapped plan

News
Wind turbines in Estonia (photo is illustrative).
Wind turbines in Estonia (photo is illustrative). Source: Enefit Green
News

Developers of a canceled wind farm project in South Estonia are weighing up whether to take the municipality to court.

Põltsamaa Rural Municipal council last Tuesday terminated the special plan for wind farm zones in its jurisdiction. The plans had seen widespread opposition from local residents.

Enefit Green and Utilitas Wind, developing the project, consider the council's decision unlawful and are considering challenging it in court.

Põltsamaa Municipality Mayor Taavi Aas (Isamaa) told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that the planned turbines were much larger than initially announced.

Taavi Aas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"If you consider that when this plan was initiated, the height of the turbines was talked about as 30 plus meters. Now in the plan the latest height is 250 meters. They would certainly become dominant in the environment," Aas said.

Enefit Green sent the Põltsamaa municipal council a proposal to abandon the termination of the special plan, on the grounds that unlawful arguments were being used.

Enefit Green board chair Juhan Aguraiuja said there is no legal basis to terminate a plan so early in the process.

"At present, this plan was at a very early stage and that is where this unlawfulness derives from. Both court precedent and the Chancellor of Justice have found that at such a stage there is in fact no basis to terminate the plan. A legal analysis is currently underway as to what our next steps will be. What is clear is that if the municipality consciously adopts an unlawful decision, then it cannot be left as it is," Aguraiuja said.

Utilitas Wind offered the Põltsamaa municipality a compromise of terminating the development of several wind turbine areas, and also to reduce the number and height of turbines to minimize possible disturbances.

Rene Tammist. Source: Personal collection.

Utilitas Wind board chair Rene Tammist noted in a letter sent to "Aktuaalne kaamera" that since the decision of the Põltsamaa council was recent, it is too early to say anything final about what the next steps might be, adding that all alternatives are being considered, including the possibility of seeking legal protection.

Aas admitted that the municipality may now be facing a legal process, but said that quality of life cannot be measured in money.

"The majority of the council was of the opinion that this change in the living environment is so drastic that it was nevertheless decided to terminate the plan," he said.

According to Aas, €80,000 had so far been spent on preparing the special plan, with all expenses covered by the developers.

Aas was elected mayor at the start of June and had said when running for the post that he does not support the construction of wind farms in Põltsamaa municipality in their proposed form. This would mean an area comparable to the island of Muhu getting 70 wind turbines, each the dimensions of the Tallinn TV tower, he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Johanna Alvin

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:25

Estonian government to allocate €8 million for passenger ferries in 2026

16:09

Estonia celebrates Night of Ancient Bonfires on August 30

15:35

Culture Night festival takes over Tallinn's streets on Friday

14:59

Ministry of Climate redirects rural support measure money to salary fund

14:26

Estonia appoints new ambassador to Sweden

13:49

Peterburi tee roadworks in Tallinn to start in second half of September

13:42

Estonian Business and Innovation Agency replaces board member Updated

13:12

Wind farm developers may take Põltsamaa Municipality to court over scrapped plan

12:28

Healthcare and social welfare systems to merge under new plans

11:45

Some attractions on Tallinn's Pollinator Highway still lack permits

be prepared!

Most Read articles

22.08

Diaspora Estonians increasingly drawn to higher education in homeland

10:51

Estonian police monitor drone until it falls in Lake Peipus on Russia's side Updated

23.08

Estonian volunteers send off convoy of vehicles from Tallinn to Ukraine

23.08

Tallinn and Tartu rents up again as Estonian students head back to school

24.08

Gallery: Ukraine's Independence Day marked with a procession in Tallinn

24.08

Hohenhadl wins Tallinn Ironman, Krain tops women's competition

24.08

Victory favors Estonians at Tallinn Ironman half-distances

23.08

Estonian president: Ukraine shows cost of ignoring history

22.08

Weather disrupts IRONMAN Tallinn: timetable shifts and transport changes

24.08

Conservative People's Party to take "EKRE Of Course" slogan to local elections

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo