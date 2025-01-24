Local opposition grows as Estonia plans to expand wind farm capacity

Municipalities dealing with wind farm planning are facing strong opposition from residents in several areas of the country, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The issues mainly relate to planned wind parks rather than existing ones.

Currently, there are approximately 200 wind turbines across Estonia, and according to the Ministry of Climate, an additional 200-400 turbines will be needed by 2030, depending on capacity.

On Wednesday, several hundred signatures opposing a planned wind farm in Põltsamaa, Jõgeva County, were submitted to the local municipality.

Laur Koni, chair of the non-parliamentary ERK party's Jõgeva County and Tartu County district said: "At my initiative, we gathered signatures against the development of the Põltsamaa wind farm."

The Saarde and Põhja-Pärnumaa municipalities, both in Pärnu County, are also facing active opposition.

Madis Koit, mayor of Põhja-Pärnumaa, said dealing with planning is difficult for local governments, due to a struggle with misinformation on wind power and intense local opposition, the latter partly related to the former.

He said: "One major concern is definitely how to deal with panic-mongering and the spreading of false claims."

These claims can include those on the degree of noise pollution wind farms might bring to a locale.

Karlis Goldstein, head of renewable energy at the Ministry of Climate, concurred that the spread of misinformation is a problem, and is being addressed.

Goldstein said: "There is an open measure to allow local governments to hire any expertise related to wind farms. /.../ In addition, the state is preparing additional guidance materials specifically for impact assessors, which will address, among other things, noise and infrasound issues."

In any case, with the growth of wind energy, both on- and off-shore, has come a growth in awareness of the topic.

Urmas Maranik, a member of the NGO Looduse ja Inimeste Eest, said: "At the same time, public awareness and understanding of what may await them is growing."

Maranik said that the handling of planning separately in each municipality has been behind some of the confusion and that the problem lies in the lack of national coordination.

Maranik also stressed that his organization is not anti-wind energy, but is instead focused on preserving the living environment.

