French firm submits winning Saare 1 zone offshore wind farm bid

French company Oxan Energy submitted the winning bid for the Saare 1 marine area, off the west coast of Saaremaa. The company plans to erect up to 60 offshore wind turbines in the zone.

Oxan's bid was €1.3 million at the auction, the second held by the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA), after the first did not yield a winning bid.

Oxan was the sole bidder at the auction, which took place January 21-23.

Oxan Energy has submitted a building permit application for the zone, around 60 kilometers west of Saaremaa and covering an area of 88 square kilometers.

The company says it will build up to 60 wind turbines, with a total capacity of up to 900 MW.

The building permit process includes an environmental impact assessment.

Two other companies, CI Estonia Wind GmbH & Co. KG, and Utilitas Wind, had qualified for the auction but did not bid.

Location of the Saare 1 sea area, west of Saaremaa, indicated on an Estonian Land Board map. Source: TTJA/Land Board

The previous auction for the Saare 1 marine area, also organized by TTJA, failed last summer, when Respect Energy Holding S.A and OÜ Utilitas Wind, despite paying the deposit, did not submit bids.

An auction for the Saare 3 offshore wind area also failed last summer and for the same reason; Deep Wind Offshore AS and OÜ Utilitas Wind were the companies which qualified.

However, Deep Wind Offshore AS submitted a successful bid for the Saare 2.1 marine area, of €2.5 million, and for the Saare 2.2 marine area, with a bid of €1.3 million.

