X!

French firm submits winning Saare 1 zone offshore wind farm bid

News
Offshore wind farm. Photo is illustrative.
Offshore wind farm. Photo is illustrative. Source: Nicholas Doherty/Unsplash
News

French company Oxan Energy submitted the winning bid for the Saare 1 marine area, off the west coast of Saaremaa. The company plans to erect up to 60 offshore wind turbines in the zone.

Oxan's bid was €1.3 million at the auction, the second held by the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA), after the first did not yield a winning bid.

Oxan was the sole bidder at the auction, which took place January 21-23.
Oxan Energy has submitted a building permit application for the zone, around 60 kilometers west of Saaremaa and covering an area of 88 square kilometers.
The company says it will build up to 60 wind turbines, with a total capacity of up to 900 MW.

The building permit process includes an environmental impact assessment.
Two other companies, CI Estonia Wind GmbH & Co. KG, and Utilitas Wind, had qualified for the auction but did not bid.

Location of the Saare 1 sea area, west of Saaremaa, indicated on an Estonian Land Board map. Source: TTJA/Land Board

The previous auction for the Saare 1 marine area, also organized by TTJA, failed last summer, when Respect Energy Holding S.A and OÜ Utilitas Wind, despite paying the deposit, did not submit bids.

An auction for the Saare 3 offshore wind area also failed last summer and for the same reason; Deep Wind Offshore AS and OÜ Utilitas Wind were the companies which qualified.

However, Deep Wind Offshore AS submitted a successful bid for the Saare 2.1 marine area, of €2.5 million, and for the Saare 2.2 marine area, with a bid of €1.3 million.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

07:47

French firm submits winning Saare 1 zone offshore wind farm bid

07:11

Officials say app taxi drivers' Estonian language skills are still poor

23.01

Estonian government calls for Maastricht criteria change to help increase defense spending

23.01

Tartu Ski Marathon organizers consider move to Ida-Viru County due to lack of snow

23.01

RKIK: Additional €600 million could be used to buy weapons and ammunition in coming years

23.01

ERJK: Former finance minister's appearance in Škoda ad a prohibited donation

23.01

Henri Drell leads Remix to win over Salt Lake City

23.01

Eliisa Pass: Ministry of Climate tearing down fundamentals of Nature Conservation Act

23.01

Parempoolsed criticize PM's claim that hiking defense spend to 5% of GDP requires loan

23.01

Estonian biathlete comes sixth at European Junior Championships in Germany

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

23.01

Agency: Telia's fast internet campaign violates consumer rights

22.01

Estonian court convicts three right-wing extremists

23.01

Telia: Our fast internet offer was meant to lower prices

23.01

EDF planning to tighten conscripts' Estonian-language skills requirements

22.01

Employers: Indexations need to be frozen in Estonia until growth returns

22.01

Supreme Court rules four subsections of Aliens Act unconstitutional

23.01

Swedbank net profit remains sky high in 2024

23.01

Estonian soldiers prepare for Iraq deployment in Blackhawk helicopter exercise

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo