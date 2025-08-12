X!

Minister: Estonia drops reverse auctions for offshore wind

An offshore wind farm. Photo is illustrative.
An offshore wind farm. Photo is illustrative. Source: Merilin Pärli/ERR
Offshore wind farms will not be developed under a lowest-bid scheme in the future, Minister of Energy and the Environment Andres Sutt said after meeting with Estonian energy companies and the Estonian Wind Power Association.

Until now, new wind energy projects have been developed under a lowest-bid scheme, in which producers offering the cheapest price gain access to the national renewable energy market.

Sutt explained that the purpose of the meeting was to review offshore wind farm planning from the perspective of Estonia's energy market. According to him, the state is not saying that offshore wind farms will not be built at all, but rather that they will no longer be funded under this particular scheme.

"The question right now is about the funding model for offshore wind farms, and in its current form the funding scheme will not be used. Work is underway on solutions involving financial guarantees," Sutt said.

He noted that the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency (EIS) is also working on such financial guarantee systems and that discussions have been held with development banks.

"When we have reached a concrete outcome, we will be able to comment in more detail," Sutt added.

According to Sutt's adviser Mattias Tammet, planning for offshore wind farms is continuing. "Naturally, both the state and businesses will carry on. These discussions will certainly continue in the future, both with and without the minister's participation," he said.

Sutt said there is actually room in Estonia's energy market for both nuclear and wind power.

Tammet told ERR that participants in the meeting included representatives from the Ministry of Climate, the Estonian Wind Power Association, Enefit Green, Ignitis, Tuul Energy, Utilitas Wind, Ocean Connect Energy and Summit.

In February, the previous government decided not to support the construction of offshore wind farms with up to €2.6 billion in funding. Sutt had already said in June that there would be no lowest-bid tenders for offshore wind farms. According to Ministry of Climate Deputy Secretary General Jaanus Uiga, it is unlikely that new offshore wind farms will be built in Estonia in the next 10–20 years.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

