X!

Estonia axing reverse auctions has not seen offshore wind developers pull the plug

News
Offshore wind farm (illustrative).
Offshore wind farm (illustrative). Source: Pixabay
News

Since the state abandoned its plan to support offshore wind farms through an underbidding scheme, foreign investors may be less inclined to pursue renewable energy projects in Estonia, potentially slowing the rollout of planned developments. However, developers who spoke with ERR said none of their projects have been scrapped.

The state's decision to abandon an auction scheme for offshore wind farms could dampen foreign investor interest in Estonia's renewable energy sector and slow the rollout of projects. Developers, however, say none of their projects have been scrapped.

In February, the government dropped its plan for an offshore wind reverse auction that would have cost up to €2.6 billion. The European Commission's authorization for state aid also expired in April. While former Climate Minister Yoko Alender (Reform) suggested Estonia might try again in 2026, Energy and Climate Minister Andres Sutt (Reform) confirmed in August that no such auction would take place. A day later, Enefit Green and Japan's Sumitomo ended their partnership on the Liivi Bay offshore wind project.

Enefit Green CEO Juhan Aguraiuja said foreign investors need predictability and trust in the state apparatus. Enefit Green still considers offshore wind a crucial part of solving Estonia's energy deficit, with two projects planned: the 1,000-megawatt Liivi offshore wind farm and the 1,100-megawatt Northwest Estonia project. Utilitas Wind and Sunly, which are developing separate offshore farms, also told ERR they remain committed but stressed the need for investor certainty.

Developers say that without auctions, projects may take longer. Financial guarantees are being prepared as an alternative, but companies remain cautious. Aguraiuja stressed that the Baltic states' electricity deficit will persist, meaning offshore wind remains strategically vital, even if construction is delayed.

Onshore wind reverse auction still planned

Although Ministry of Climate Deputy Secretary General Jaanus Uiga said in July that it has now been concluded that an auction-based model is unsuitable for large-scale energy projects — not only for offshore wind but for others as well — an onshore wind auction is still planned.

Even so, the government's approval of its terms has been repeatedly delayed.

The Climate Ministry told ERR that it has sent the necessary documents to the government for authorization, and once the government approves them, the auction can be announced. The coalition agreement states the deadline is the third quarter of this year, the ministry added.

The auction is planned for one terawatt-hour of wind energy, which could be increased to two terawatt-hours if bidding is strong. Production must begin no later than December 31, 2029. The support period will run for 12 years from startup, with a support cap of €20 per megawatt-hour.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:16

No criminal proceedings in Ragn-Sells and Enefit shredded tires dispute

11:44

Estonia to buy hunters thermal imaging drones to rein in ASF outbreak

11:07

Plans to restore Kadriorg Palace baroque garden resurface

10:31

Estonian Railways says lack of money, trains and drivers reason for Elron's schedule

09:40

Wolves a major headache for Soomaa livestock farmers

09:16

Estonian first responders come to rescue of stork stuck in chimney

09:03

Expert: Putin hasn't got many options left

08:43

Estonia axing reverse auctions has not seen offshore wind developers pull the plug

08:11

Major hospital's service chief quits over low salary of ambulance teams

07:32

Leaving agency head proposes ways to exit Estonia's healthcare funding crisis

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.08

Estonia's winters increasingly mild in the wake of westerly winds

18.08

Minister: Estonia will not accept EU quota refugees

17.08

Electricity prices starting to rise again in August

16.08

Estonian authorities impose one-month entry ban on country's largest pig farm

18.08

Estonia's choice: Accept 79 refugees, send experts to southern Europe or pay fine

18.08

Bank CEO: Some are perpetually struggling in Estonia while others invest

18.08

Customs officers: Travelers use various hiding places to carry euros over Russian border

18.08

Lux Express driver who plowed into a truck leaves the company

15.08

Tallinn to celebrate Restoration of Independence Day with events across the city

18.08

Slackliner Jaan Roose makes dream come true with walk from St. Nicholas' Church to Town Hall tower

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo