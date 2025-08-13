African swine fever confirmed at Tartu County farm with nearly 2,000 pigs

African swine fever (ASF) has been confirmed present at a pig farm in Ilmatsalu, Tartu County, which houses nearly 2,000 animals. Authorities have imposed restrictions on the farm.

Raimo Heinam, director general of the Agricultural and Food Board (PTA), and Priit Dreimann, a board member at AS Maag Agro, urged the public to show understanding and allow officials to handle the situation without interference.

"Based on our prior experience with ASF, we take any suspicion of the disease very seriously and are doing everything possible to quickly contain the outbreak," Dreimann said.

"This is important not only to eliminate the outbreak, but also because following proper procedures will allow us to return to normal pig farming as soon as possible, maintaining the country's capacity for both food security and exports," he explained. "We appreciate your understanding."

Laboratory test results confirming the presence of the virus were received Tuesday evening.

"The sample was collected as part of routine surveillance," said Inge Saavo, head of the PTA's southern region. "In addition to the ASF-positive pig, there are reportedly other animals on the farm showing signs of illness as well."

Authorities will now conduct inspections of the farm and its animals, with further decisions to follow based on their findings.

Saavo noted that to prevent the spread of the disease, another business that keeps pigs that falls within the ten-kilometer restriction zone around the farm will also be subject to movement restrictions for animals and related materials.

"Authorities are investigating the potential movements of pigs from the infected farm and any contact farms, and will impose additional restrictions as necessary on animals and products from infected or potentially infected animals," she added.

The PTA stressed that only authorized personnel may enter the outbreak site, noting that responsible public behavior can help reduce risks to the country's pig farming.

Regular traffic around the Ilmatsalu farm may be disrupted, and the authorities apologize for any inconvenience.

