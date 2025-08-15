Police detain man who threatened PTA official with an axe

A 55-year-old man who threatened an Agricultural and Food Board (PTA) employee with an axe near the Kuula pig farm in Kanepi Municipality has been detained by police after initially fleeing the scene.

Since the end of June, more than 20,000 pigs have been culled due to the spread of African swine fever. Tensions are rising among rural communities, and last week, protests broke out at a farm in Viljandi County where tests showed there was a positive case. The Agricultural and Food Board is the state agency responsible for testing.

At 4:16 p.m. on Thursday, the emergency center received a report that in Sulaoja village, Kanepi Municipality, Põlva County, a PTA employee had been threatened with an axe near the pig farm.

Police officers responded to the call, but the suspect drove away before patrols arrived.

The vehicle was then spotted by police, who signalled to the driver to stop. This request was ignored, and the driver fled at high speed. After a pursuit, the man was eventually caught in Veski village, Põlva County.

Police detained the man suspected of making the threat and failing to stop, and he was taken to a hospital for a sobriety test.

The exact circumstances of the incident will be clarified in a criminal investigation.

Urmas Solovjov, operations chief of the South Prefecture, said it is unacceptable that at a time when PTA officials are fighting the spread of African swine fever, someone obstructs them and insults and threatens a person doing their job.

"We have so far kept and will continue to keep a close watch on developments, and we will respond promptly to any incidents where PTA officials are threatened or their work is obstructed," said the operations chief.

"African swine fever has been detected in several pig farms in Estonia, and PTA officials are the ones fighting this disease and trying to bring the situation under control. The police expect people to understand the danger of the virus and allow PTA officials to do their work in peace, so they can prevent the further spread of the disease," Solovjov added.

