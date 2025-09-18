X!

Põltsamaa farm hit with African swine fever cases

News
Slaughtered pigs being transported.
Slaughtered pigs being transported. Source: Rauno Korju/ERR
News

African swine fever (ASF) has been detected at a Jõgeva County pig farm, the first new infections found since last month.

The state Agriculture and Food Board (PTA) announced the outbreak had hit the Paju farm in Põltsamaa. The farm hosts around 650 pigs.

Lab test results confirming ASF were made available on Wednesday. "Samples were taken during passive surveillance from two dead pigs. Due to the disease, all pigs kept on the farm will be culled," PTA southern region senior specialist Urmas Pallon said via a press release.

The PTA reminds the public that only authorized persons may enter the outbreak site.

"With responsible behavior, it is possible to reduce risks to Estonian pig farming. Traffic around the farm may be disrupted, therefore we apologize for possible inconveniences," the PTA noted.

The authority is set to arrange a complete cleaning and disinfection of the farm premises. After a set time period has elapsed, the farm can be re-stocked with new livestock.

The farm's owners can apply for compensation for the culled animals and for destroyed feed.

The most recent ASF outbreak in domestic pigs was detected on August 27 in Viljandi County, at the EKSEKO and Piiskopi farms.

Slaughtering is ongoing at EKSEKO, while this task has been completed at the Piiskopi farm.

As of 18 September, ASF has hit 11 farms in Estonia in this year's outbreak, which began in June. Close to 56,000 domestic pigs have been declared infected with ASF so far, meaning these animals will or already have been slaughtered.

ASF has also been diagnosed in 168 wild boar, another vector for the disease. A boar cull of 18,000 animals is ongoing nationwide.

Processing of the slaughtered carcasses will continue to be undertaken by AS Vireen and at the animal by-products processing plant owned by Atria Eesti AS, the PTA added.

ASF is spread by an infected animal, while the pathogen can also be spread by contaminated vehicles, clothes, footwear, equipment, etc., if not carefully cleaned and then disinfected. While not a danger to human health as such, ASF leads to high mortality rates in pig stock. The virus can be spread by ticks, but also by swine eating pork products that contain the virus.

June to September is, in any case, the time of greatest risk for ASF spreading, meaning the health status of livestock must be monitored especially carefully, and in case of suspicion of the disease, it is essential to inform the authority, or a veterinarian serving the facility.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mait Ots

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:24

Government confirms 10-percent pay rise for teachers in 2026

12:11

Money laundering 'superdatabase' amendment fails to gain a single Riigikogu vote

11:34

Union chief: Estonia's teachers can't be satisfied with 10 percent raise

11:00

Labor costs have grown 2.5 faster in Estonia compared to European average

10:27

Trade chamber head: Canceling income tax hike would boost consumption

09:56

Põltsamaa farm hit with African swine fever cases

09:14

Community group may go to court over planned defense industry park in southwest Estonia

08:42

Ann Marii Kivikas just misses out on Tokyo world championships 200m semis

08:18

Ministry puts forward impact plan to curb repeat driving violation offenders

17.09

Reconstruction work on Tallinn's Lastekodu tänav reaches final stages

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16.09

40-kilometer anti-tank ditch to be built on Estonia's southeastern border

30.06

Prosecution takes Mailis Reps criminal case to Supreme Court

17.09

Rare black stork which spent breeding season in Estonia killed in Germany

16.09

Gallery: Russian dropped as Tallinn theater renamed Downtown Theater

16.09

Experts: European Union's 'chat control' plan a blow to free speech

17.09

Minister: No reason for full closure of Estonia-Russia border at present

15.09

Estonian observer: Charlie Kirk's Ukraine stance full of Russian propaganda

17.09

Unclaimed vehicles at Koidula checkpoint may be auctioned off

16.09

Plan filed for new commercial and residential quarter in Tallinn

17.09

Working international students in Estonia contribute €23 million in taxes

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo