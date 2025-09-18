Põltsamaa farm hit with African swine fever cases

African swine fever (ASF) has been detected at a Jõgeva County pig farm, the first new infections found since last month.

The state Agriculture and Food Board (PTA) announced the outbreak had hit the Paju farm in Põltsamaa. The farm hosts around 650 pigs.

Lab test results confirming ASF were made available on Wednesday. "Samples were taken during passive surveillance from two dead pigs. Due to the disease, all pigs kept on the farm will be culled," PTA southern region senior specialist Urmas Pallon said via a press release.

The PTA reminds the public that only authorized persons may enter the outbreak site.

"With responsible behavior, it is possible to reduce risks to Estonian pig farming. Traffic around the farm may be disrupted, therefore we apologize for possible inconveniences," the PTA noted.

The authority is set to arrange a complete cleaning and disinfection of the farm premises. After a set time period has elapsed, the farm can be re-stocked with new livestock.

The farm's owners can apply for compensation for the culled animals and for destroyed feed.

The most recent ASF outbreak in domestic pigs was detected on August 27 in Viljandi County, at the EKSEKO and Piiskopi farms.

Slaughtering is ongoing at EKSEKO, while this task has been completed at the Piiskopi farm.

As of 18 September, ASF has hit 11 farms in Estonia in this year's outbreak, which began in June. Close to 56,000 domestic pigs have been declared infected with ASF so far, meaning these animals will or already have been slaughtered.

ASF has also been diagnosed in 168 wild boar, another vector for the disease. A boar cull of 18,000 animals is ongoing nationwide.

Processing of the slaughtered carcasses will continue to be undertaken by AS Vireen and at the animal by-products processing plant owned by Atria Eesti AS, the PTA added.

ASF is spread by an infected animal, while the pathogen can also be spread by contaminated vehicles, clothes, footwear, equipment, etc., if not carefully cleaned and then disinfected. While not a danger to human health as such, ASF leads to high mortality rates in pig stock. The virus can be spread by ticks, but also by swine eating pork products that contain the virus.

June to September is, in any case, the time of greatest risk for ASF spreading, meaning the health status of livestock must be monitored especially carefully, and in case of suspicion of the disease, it is essential to inform the authority, or a veterinarian serving the facility.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!