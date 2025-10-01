Estonian Agriculture and Food Board ends African swine fever emergency situation

All pigs at farms hit by African swine fever have been culled and initial disinfection completed, the Agriculture and Food Board said, ending the emergency.

According to Agriculture and Food Board (PTA) Director General Raimo Heinami, the ASF emergency will be lifted, but disease-control efforts will continue.

"As the situation became critical, we activated the animal disease emergency plan. Today, all pigs at active outbreak sites have been culled. The second farm on Ekseko's property will remain under restrictions and subject to further testing in the coming weeks," Heinami said.

Work is ongoing with active follow-up measures. "We are compiling assessments and involving different stakeholders, including the Estonian University of Life Sciences, farmers and partner agencies engaged during the emergency. We are reviewing current processes related to biosecurity inspections, readiness and communication with farmers. Our response and preparedness plans will be updated and revised," Heinami said.

In addition, the PTA continues to work on a solution for building wells for residents living nearest to the Metsküla burial site, as the need for such a site is important for managing possible future animal disease outbreaks.

The PTA is lifting bans on access to the Paju pig farm and the Metsküla burial site under preparation. Other restrictions remain in place until the end of October.

So far this year, 11 farms have been affected and about 56,000 domestic pigs have been culled to prevent further spread.

As of October 1 this year, 187 wild boars have tested positive for African swine fever.

All African swine fever outbreaks in Estonia's domestic pigs since the epidemic began have been diagnosed in the summer months, from June to September. In 2015–2017, 2021, 2023 and 2025, there have been 41 outbreaks, resulting in the death or culling of about 110,000 pigs and causing an estimated €22 million in economic losses.

