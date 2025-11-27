X!

African swine fever now found in Lääne County

News
Wild boar can spread ASF which can then infect domestic pig farms.
Wild boar can spread ASF which can then infect domestic pig farms. Source: Sander Loite/ERR
News

African swine fever reaches Läänemaa African swine fever (ASF) has been detected in Lääne County, regional daily Lääne Elu reported.

In this case, ASF was found in wild boar, rather than in domestic pigs, and it was hunters in the village of Martna, around 20 kilometers southeast of Haapsalu, who found two boar carcasses near a piglet which they were retrieving, after culling it.

The three carcasses along with another killed in Taebla, south of Martna, on the same day, all returned positive for ASF after lab results were released Tuesday.

Lääne County, in the northwest of Estonia, together with Ida-Viru County in the northeast, had been one of the few regions to have been ASF-free since the current outbreak started in mid-summer.

Outbreaks were detected in Ida-Viru County last week too, while the disease was found on the island of Saaremaa earlier this week.

The boar carcasses found in Martna and Taebla will be incinerated rather than buried.

The ASF epidemic prompted a wild boar cull, as these animals can be a vector for the disease, and spread it to pig farms. The cull has according to some experts had a knock on effect on Estonia's ecology in that boar are a staple in wolves' diets. A lack of these animals has been hypothesized as one reason behind increased reports of wolves encroaching more on human-inhabited areas, in the search for food.

Nearly 10,000 cases of ASF in wild boar had already been found this year, before these latest incidents.

ASF is a highly contagious viral disease of domestic pigs and wild boar that is usually fatal. It spreads through direct contact or indirectly via contaminated pork products, clothing, vehicles, or equipment. The virus can survive for months, including in processed pork, so detection triggers strict controls such as quarantine and culling. ASF does not infect people.

Around 55,000 domestic pigs had already been slaughtered in Estonia by mid-August as a result of the outbreak, leading to the closure or scaling down of farming and meat businesses in several cases.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Lääne Elu

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:12

Mirjam Mõttus: When a socialite in high heels arrives in the ass end of nowhere

15:39

Thanks to campaign, Sass the senior citizen dog finds a loving home

15:02

Estonia excludes non-Estonian speakers from conscription call-up from 2026

14:36

Tennis player Elena Malõgina gets first-time win over top-100 player

14:35

Alleged love rat suspected of entrapping over a dozen women

14:03

African swine fever now found in Lääne County

13:27

Ministry moves forward with ban on keeping dogs tethered up

12:55

New exhibition shines a spotlight on Voltaire's influence on Estonia's cultural history

12:16

Recent presidential trip sparks Estonian hopes of boosting Kazakhstan grain transit

12:10

1 dead, 1 injured after train-truck collision in Saku municipality Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

21.11

Sauer Power: Why we should embrace fermented foods in the winter months

26.11

Rail Baltica to require €500–600 million annually in investments

26.11

Gallery: New US ambassador Roman Pipko arrives in Estonia Updated

26.11

UK's new Ajax Infantry Fighting Vehicles to arrive in Estonia next year

26.11

Number of Russians citizens in Estonia down 10% over five years

12:10

1 dead, 1 injured after train-truck collision in Saku municipality Updated

08:55

Estonia's average monthly wage in Q3 2025 was €2,075

26.11

LEGO artist Nathan Sawaya's 'Art of the Brick' exhibition opening in Tallinn

25.11

Estonia invites South Korean defense firm Hanwha to set up local production hub

25.11

Estonia's Elering accused of breaking EU rules

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo