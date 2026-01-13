Bird flu found on Hiiumaa farm

Bird flu has been detected at a farm with 100 birds of different species in Sääre village, on the western Island of Hiiumaa, and the infected animals will be culled.

Olev Kalda, head of the animal health and welfare department at the Agriculture and Food Board (PTA), said the bird owner reported increased bird mortality on Friday. Based on that information, preliminary precautionary restrictions were placed on the site to prevent the potential spread of disease.

"Restrictions were immediately imposed on the farm, including a ban on moving birds, bringing new birds in or taking any out, as well as handling products derived from the birds or other potentially infectious materials. Samples were also taken from the birds and test results received yesterday confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza. To prevent further spread of the virus, all birds still alive will be culled and both they and those that have already died will be disposed of by PTA's contracted partner, AS Vireen. The building where the birds were kept will be disinfected. The bird keeper had registered their facility in the Agricultural Animals Register maintained by the Agricultural Registers and Information Board (PRIA)," Kalda explained.

A restricted zone with a radius of 10 kilometers will be established around the outbreak site, encompassing 20 small-scale poultry holdings. Within this zone, restrictions will apply to the movement of birds and products derived from them. All poultry holdings within the zone will be subject to increased oversight by the PTA for a certain period, Kalda added.

The most recent case of avian flu among domestic birds was confirmed in mid-December of last year in Järva Municipality, Järva County. Another case was detected earlier that month in Viimsi, Harju County.

During the current season, avian flu has also been identified in barnacle geese, swans, gulls, white-tailed eagles and foxes.

The avian flu situation is more serious in neighboring countries.

"In Lithuania, two major outbreaks occurred in December, affecting a total of 56,000 domestic birds. In Sweden, more than 100,000 birds had to be culled at the end of the year due to the outbreak and in Poland, the number exceeds 2.6 million. In Latvia, there was an outbreak on a farm with 50 birds. In addition, infections among wild birds have been reported in both Latvia and Finland," Kalda said.

