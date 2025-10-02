X!

1,700 kilometers of fiber optic internet cable installed in Saaremaa

News
Saaremaa.
Saaremaa. Source: ERR
News

A total of 1,700 kilometers of fiber optic cabliing has been installed across Saaremaa. Another 4,800 kilometers would be needed to connect all the households on Estonia's largest island.

Everyone living on Saaremaa can now use a map application to see how far their home is from a high-speed internet connection, fulfilling a commitment made by the Estonian government for 2030.

It took more than 7 years and cost €125,000, but now every islander see on the Digisaare map app how far away their household is located from the dream of having a high-speed internet via fiber optic cable. The app also shows how much it would cost to lay optical fiber cables underground. The amounts vary greatly across Saaremaa, ranging from hundreds of euros to more than €100,000 per household.

"It would cost around €60 million to cover the whole of Saaremaa, and a total of around 4,800 kilometers of fiber optic cable would have to be laid underground," said Geospatial OÜ board member Andres Kärk.

However, it is not possible for individuals to order fiber optic cabling immediately for their own properties at the prices shown on the map application. The costs listed there would only apply if the entire region were to be provided with high-speed internet access.

The head of Digisaare said that although laying fiber optic cable is expensive, it does not involve high maintenance costs for decades to come, unlike over-the-air (OTA) data transmission.

"The connections aren't going anywhere. Houses are built where they are and stay there, and we took this on as a once-in-a-lifetime project," said Villu Vatsfeld, a member of Digisaare's management board.

Although the map exists, for many people, fiber optic cables remain a dream, despite the government having pledged to the European Union that it would ensure high-speed internet access by 2030.

"This is unlikely to be achieved with the current budgetary resources. The plan is to launch a new regional development fund support measure, which we now hope to put out by the end of this year. The total budget allocated to Saare County is over €3 million. No more has been allocated at this time. The future financial period will also allow for funds to support the construction of broadband infrastructure," said Raigo Iling, advisor to the communications markets department of the Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs.

If laying fiber optic cable to connect 9,300 households in Saaremaa would cost around €60 million, connecting all the households in Estonia to a fiber optic cable would amount to somewhere in the region of €829 million.

----

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Johanna Alvin

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

1,700 kilometers of fiber optic internet cable installed in Saaremaa

19:49

€39 million EU funds redirected to Rail Baltica's Ülemiste terminal and Rapla-Lelle railway

19:28

Lasnamäe candidates debate issues facing Tallinn's biggest district ahead of elections

18:56

Estonian actress Rea Lest to star in international thriller 'Lex Julia'

18:14

Arvo Pärt's beloved children's songs coming to life onstage in Tartu

17:52

ERR in Ukraine: Former deserters making their way back to the frontline

17:06

Hanno Zingel: Who needs Alutaguse National Park?

16:39

Locals and state representatives arguing over Alutaguse National Park

16:34

Secret Soviet factory in Estonia offered luxury perks at deadly cost

15:50

Tallinn's first Old Thomas leaves Town Hall after almost 500 years

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.10

Number of people in Estonia renouncing Russian citizenship increases

07:25

Shooting down Russian jets would have been a strategic mistake, says EDF chief

29.09

Expert: Gasoline shortage makes war in Ukraine visible to Russian society

14:44

Fox News: Estonian PM and NATO chief argued over invoking Article 4 Updated

01.10

France detains shadow fleet vessel previously stopped by Estonian authorities

12:08

Estonia to significantly increase weapons purchases from US

01.10

2,765 bank accounts frozen due to missed car tax payments

30.09

AI chatbot planned to take on Estonian as a second language in schools workload

01.10

Survey: Estonians' sense of security and economic confidence have grown

14:29

New shops, pool and sauna coming to Tallinn's Kalarand

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo